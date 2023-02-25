 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Carabao Cup Final, Manchester United vs. Newcastle United Live Without Cable

David Satin

It’s all come down to this. The final match of the 2022-23 English Football League Carabao Cup is coming to ESPN+ on Sunday, Feb. 26. The match will feature two teams from the English Premier League: Manchester United and Newcastle United, duking it out for the right to be called the English Football League champions. The stage is set, the players are ready, and you can watch the 2023 Carabao Cup Final with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 2023 Carabao Cup Final

About 2023 Carabao Cup Final

This year’s Carabao Cup Final features two of the most well-known teams in English soccer. Manchester United and Newcastle United both won their semi-final matchups handily. Manchester defeated Nottingham Forest by a score of 5-0 over two semi-final matches, while Newcastle defeated Southampton 3-1 in aggregate.

The Carabao Cup, commonly known as the League Cup, the knockout football competition features the 92 teams in England’s top four divisions – Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two. The first League Cup was played during the 1960-61 season. Liverpool FC, the 2022 Carabao Cup winners, leads all clubs with nine trophies. Liverpool was knocked out of this year’s competition in the fourth round by Manchester City.

Can You Stream 2023 Carabao Cup Final For Free?

Sadly, no. The 2023 Carabao Cup Final is an ESPN+ exclusive, and ESPN+ does not currently offer new or returning users a free trial of any kind.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Carabao Cup Final on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch Highlights of Manchester United's Semifinal Victory

