How to Watch 2023 Caribbean Series Baseball Live Without Cable

MLB Spring Training may be just a few weeks away, but if you’re a hardcore baseball fan who can’t wait, you’ll want to check out the 2023 Caribbean Series beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The tournament will feature eight teams from in and around the Caribbean, battling it out over the course of a week to determine which will be crowned the winner. You can watch it all with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Caribbean Series

About 2023 Caribbean Series

In its 65th edition, the Caribbean Series has served as a platform to showcase the best competition of winter league baseball from Latin America. The traditional representatives of the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, México, and Venezuela will be joined by the winner of the Colombian league (champion of the 2022 tournament) and teams from Panamá, Cuba and Curaçao (participating for the 1st time).

The tournament will run from Thursday, Feb. 2 to Friday, Feb. 10. Check out a full schedule of games below:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thurs., Feb 2 10:30 AM Cuba vs. Curacao ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 2:00 PM Colombia vs. Puerto Rico ESPN + 3:00 PM Mexico vs. Dominican Rep. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7:00 PM Venezuela vs. Panama ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Fri., Feb 3 1:00 PM Panamá vs. Colombia ESPN + 2:30 PM Dominican Rep. vs. Cuba ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 6:00 PM Curacao vs. Mexico ESPN + 7:30 PM Puerto Rico vs Venezuela ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Sat., Feb 4 10:30 AM Curacao VS. Panamá ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 2:00 PM Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Rep. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:00 PM Colombia vs. Mexico ESPN + 7:30 PM Cuba vs. Venezuela ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Sun., Feb 5 1:00 PM Colombia vs. Curacao ESPN + 2:30 PM Mexico vs. Dominican Rep. ESPN + 6:00 PM Puerto Rico vs. Panama ESPN + 7:30 PM Dominican Rep. vs. Venezuela ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Mon., Feb 6 10:30 AM Cuba vs. Colombia ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 2:00 PM Dominican Rep. vs Panama ESPN + 3:00 PM Curacao vs. Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7:30 PM Mexico vs. Venezuela ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Tue., Feb 7 1:00 PM Cuba vs. Puerto Rico ESPN + 2:30 PM Panamá vs Mexico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 6:00 PM Colombia vs. Dominican Rep. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7:30 PM Venezuela vs. Curacao ESPN + Wed., Feb 8 10:30 AM Panamá vs. Cuba ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 2:00 PM Curacao vs. Dominican Rep. ESPN + 3:00 PM Puerto Rico vs. Mexico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7:30 PM Venezuela vs. Colombia ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Thurs., Feb 9 3:30 PM Semifinal B ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7:30 PM Semifinal A ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Fri., Feb 10 2:30 PM 3rd place ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 7:30 PM Final ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 Caribbean Series on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Caribbean Series using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services