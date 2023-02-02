How to Watch 2023 Caribbean Series Baseball Live Without Cable
MLB Spring Training may be just a few weeks away, but if you’re a hardcore baseball fan who can’t wait, you’ll want to check out the 2023 Caribbean Series beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The tournament will feature eight teams from in and around the Caribbean, battling it out over the course of a week to determine which will be crowned the winner. You can watch it all with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2023 Caribbean Series
- When: Starts Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)
About 2023 Caribbean Series
In its 65th edition, the Caribbean Series has served as a platform to showcase the best competition of winter league baseball from Latin America. The traditional representatives of the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, México, and Venezuela will be joined by the winner of the Colombian league (champion of the 2022 tournament) and teams from Panamá, Cuba and Curaçao (participating for the 1st time).
The tournament will run from Thursday, Feb. 2 to Friday, Feb. 10. Check out a full schedule of games below:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thurs., Feb 2
|10:30 AM
|Cuba vs. Curacao
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|2:00 PM
|Colombia vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN +
|3:00 PM
|Mexico vs. Dominican Rep.
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|7:00 PM
|Venezuela vs. Panama
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Fri., Feb 3
|1:00 PM
|Panamá vs. Colombia
|ESPN +
|2:30 PM
|Dominican Rep. vs. Cuba
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|6:00 PM
|Curacao vs. Mexico
|ESPN +
|7:30 PM
|Puerto Rico vs Venezuela
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Sat., Feb 4
|10:30 AM
|Curacao VS. Panamá
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|2:00 PM
|Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Rep.
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|3:00 PM
|Colombia vs. Mexico
|ESPN +
|7:30 PM
|Cuba vs. Venezuela
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Sun., Feb 5
|1:00 PM
|Colombia vs. Curacao
|ESPN +
|2:30 PM
|Mexico vs. Dominican Rep.
|ESPN +
|6:00 PM
|Puerto Rico vs. Panama
|ESPN +
|7:30 PM
|Dominican Rep. vs. Venezuela
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Mon., Feb 6
|10:30 AM
|Cuba vs. Colombia
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|2:00 PM
|Dominican Rep. vs Panama
|ESPN +
|3:00 PM
|Curacao vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|7:30 PM
|Mexico vs. Venezuela
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Tue., Feb 7
|1:00 PM
|Cuba vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN +
|2:30 PM
|Panamá vs Mexico
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|6:00 PM
|Colombia vs. Dominican Rep.
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|7:30 PM
|Venezuela vs. Curacao
|ESPN +
|Wed., Feb 8
|10:30 AM
|Panamá vs. Cuba
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|2:00 PM
|Curacao vs. Dominican Rep.
|ESPN +
|3:00 PM
|Puerto Rico vs. Mexico
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|7:30 PM
|Venezuela vs. Colombia
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Thurs., Feb 9
|3:30 PM
|Semifinal B
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|7:30 PM
|Semifinal A
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Fri., Feb 10
|2:30 PM
|3rd place
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|7:30 PM
|Final
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
How to Stream 2023 Caribbean Series on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Caribbean Series using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$74.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$9.99
|ESPN Deportes
|≥ $109.99
|•
|^
$5
|-
|^
$6
|-
|-
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•