How to Watch 2023 Clearwater Invitational Softball Tournament Live Without Cable

Are you ready for some softball? The ESPN family of networks hopes so, because it will be hosting all 40 games of the 2023 Clearwater Invitational tournament starting Thursday, Feb. 16 on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, ACC Network and SEC Network. The tournament will bring together the 16 best college softball teams in the country to square off against each other over the course of four days, in a veritable softball jamboree. You can

watch the 2023 Clearwater Invitational with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Clearwater Invitational

About 2023 Clearwater Invitational

This year’s Clearwater Invitational will feature five commentary teams that include such figures as the voice of softball herself, Beth Mowins, Olympic gold medalist Michele Smith, and former NCAA Player of the Year Amanda Scarborough on the lead team. ESPN’s coverage of this event is sure to match up to the quality of the games themselves.

The field is stacked this year, with powerhouses like No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 6 Alabama leading the pack. In total, 12 teams featured in the pre-season top 25 will be in action, and softball fans will not want to miss a single pitch.

How to Stream 2023 Clearwater Invitational on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Clearwater Invitational using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services