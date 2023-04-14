How to Watch 2023 Coachella Weekend 1 Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 Coachella music festival is getting set to kick off on Friday, April 14. If you can’t make it out to Indio, California this year to see the festivities live, you’re probably hoping Coachella will be available via a streaming service. The good news is that not only will YouTube be offering free coverage of the Coachella festival, but it will also be giving users more ways to watch than ever before. Click here to start watching Coachella on YouTube beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Coachella Weekend 1

When: Starts Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Starts Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Stream: Watch for Free on YouTube.

About Coachella Weekend 1

Some of the music industry’s brightest stars will be helping to kick Coachella off in style for its first weekend. Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rae Sremmurd, Bad Bunny, Labrinth, Charli XCX, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Pusha T, Blondie and many more will be on stage for the first two days of the festival.

This year, YouTube will be live-streaming Coachella from more stages than ever before with 6 feeds in action (double the amount from last year) across both weekends! Whether you’re watching from home, abroad, or at parties with friends, anyone can tune into Coachella’s YouTube Channel, pick a stage, and watch the performances happening live with the rest of the fans.

YouTube is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.