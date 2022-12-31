 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ESPN Deportes

How to Watch 2023 College Football Playoff Semifinals Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The teams are set, and the games are about to begin. The 2023 NCAA Division I college football playoffs are set to kick off Saturday, Dec. 31 with two semifinal games on ESPN. No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 TCU in the first game of the day, and No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State in the prime time matchup. A trip to the college football championship is on the line, and you can watch both semifinal games with a Subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch 2023 College Football Playoff Semifinals

About 2023 College Football Playoff Semifinals

This is the weekend college football fans wait for all season long. Michigan and Georgia come into the playoffs undefeated, while TCU and Ohio State enter the tournament with one loss each. Ohio State’s only loss of the season came at the hands of Michigan, so fans in both states will be on the edge of their seats to see if a rematch in the championship game is in the cards.

For the first time since 2019, Field Pass returns on ESPN2 to provide an alternative broadcast of the games. “Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show” will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the CFP Semifinals, anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for both semifinal games.

McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point while simultaneously being joined by a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game. From the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Robert Griffin III, Taylor Lewan and AQ Shipley are set to join McAfee, AJ Hawk and Darius Butler, who will be live from Atlanta. In primetime, the trio will welcome “Stanford Steve” Coughlin among other guests during the second semifinal showdown.

Check out a full schedule of both games of the CFP semifinals!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s)
Sat, Dec. 31 4 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU		 ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State		 ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes

How to Stream 2023 College Football Playoff Semifinals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 College Football Playoff Semifinals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN Deportes≥ $104.99^
$5		-^
$6		--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for the 2023 College Football Championship

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.