How to Watch 2023 College Football Playoff Semifinals Live For Free Without Cable

The teams are set, and the games are about to begin. The 2023 NCAA Division I college football playoffs are set to kick off Saturday, Dec. 31 with two semifinal games on ESPN. No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 TCU in the first game of the day, and No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State in the prime time matchup. A trip to the college football championship is on the line, and you can watch both semifinal games with a Subscription to Sling TV.

This is the weekend college football fans wait for all season long. Michigan and Georgia come into the playoffs undefeated, while TCU and Ohio State enter the tournament with one loss each. Ohio State’s only loss of the season came at the hands of Michigan, so fans in both states will be on the edge of their seats to see if a rematch in the championship game is in the cards.

For the first time since 2019, Field Pass returns on ESPN2 to provide an alternative broadcast of the games. “Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show” will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the CFP Semifinals, anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for both semifinal games.

McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point while simultaneously being joined by a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game. From the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Robert Griffin III, Taylor Lewan and AQ Shipley are set to join McAfee, AJ Hawk and Darius Butler, who will be live from Atlanta. In primetime, the trio will welcome “Stanford Steve” Coughlin among other guests during the second semifinal showdown.

Check out a full schedule of both games of the CFP semifinals!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform(s) Sat, Dec. 31 4 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl



No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl



No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 College Football Playoff Semifinals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services