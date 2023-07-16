How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Mexico vs. Panama Live For Free Without Cable

The top men’s soccer team in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean is about to be crowned! The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final is set for Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The match will see Mexico take on Panama, live from SoFi Stadium in sunny Los Angeles, California. You can watch the top men’s soccer clubs on the continent battle it out for the right to hoist the Gold Cup with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

When: Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

Mexico has won more CONCACAF Gold Cups than any team since the competition first began in 1991. The country holds eight titles in the competition so far and could increase its lead over the United States (seven CONCACAF Gold Cups) with a win over Panama. Mexico defeated Jamaica by a score of 3-0 in the semifinal round on July 12. Mexico has four players who have scored at least two goals thus far in the tournament.

Panama could become just the fourth team ever to win a CONCACAF Gold Cup since the tournament’s inception. Mexico, the U.S., and Canada are the only teams to ever seal a CONCACAF Gold Cup title before 2023. Panama defeated the United States in the semifinal round, in a thrilling matchup that was sent to penalty kicks to determine the winner. Ismael Diaz leads the Panamanian club with four goals scored in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

How to Stream 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services