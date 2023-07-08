How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals, Mexico vs. Costa Rica Live Without Cable

The race for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is on! Eight teams remain in the knockout stage of the competition, and the Mexican Men’s National Team is one of them. Mexico will face Costa Rica on Saturday, July 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Both teams are hungry to advance to the semifinals, but only one will make it! Find out which with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals, Mexico vs. Costa Rica

About 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals, Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Mexico has won the CONCACAF Gold Cup more than any other team in the short history of the competition. The Mexican team has walked away champions eight times since 1991, and can solidify its hold on the top spot this year by winning the title again. The United States has seven CONCACAF Gold Cups, and would love to muscle its way into sharing the top spot with Mexico in 2023.

Costa Rica scraped together four points in the Gold Cup group stage this year, but it’s not going to be intimidated by Mexico or anyone else. Seven Costa Rican players have scored for the squad this Gold Cup, which means the team is dangerous from many different points of the pitch. The stage is set for an excellent quarterfinals matchup!

How to Stream 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals, Mexico vs. Costa Rica on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals, Mexico vs. Costa Rica using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

