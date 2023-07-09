 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals, USA Men’s National Team vs. Canada Live Without Cable

David Satin

The most prestigious award in North American soccer is on the line, as national teams from North America, Central America, the Caribbean and special guest country Qatar put it all on the line to win the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The knockout stage has arrived, and the United States will face Canada in the quarterfinals on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. You can see the match at a great discount with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

About 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals, USA vs. Canada

John Strong and Stu Holden will call all the action of Sunday’s matchup between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Canada. The game will be played from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The U.S. men are the defending CONCACAF Gold Cup champions, having scored seven points in the group stage to lead Group A in advancing to the knockout stage.

Canada accrued five points in the Group stage, finishing second in Group D behind Guatemala. But like the U.S. team, the Canadian squad has not lost a match yet in this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, and they certainly won’t be a walkover opponent. The winner of the game will face whichever team emerges victorious from the Qatar/Panama matchup in the semifinals.

How to Stream 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals, USA vs. Canada on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinals, USA vs. Canada using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: FS1 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

