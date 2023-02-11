 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship Live Online Without Cable

The best young soccer players in the Americas are coming together this weekend for the start of the 2023 Concacaf U-17 championship. Twenty teams will compete in the two-week tournament, and four of those teams will qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Peru 2023. The tournament will feature teams from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as nations from across both the northern and southern hemispheres taking to the pitch. You can watch Fox Sports 2 with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship

About 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship

The battle to determine which teams from the Americas head to the 2023 FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup in Peru is on. The Concacaf U-17 Championship is likely the biggest stage these young players have ever been on, and each will be playing his heart out to win personal glory and bring the pride of a World Cup appearance back to his home nation.

The United States U-17 Men’s Youth National Team opens play Saturday vs. Barbados at 8 p.m. ET on FS2, while their second match vs. Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, Feb. 13 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The U.S. U-17 squad’s final group stage match vs. Canada on Wednesday, Feb. 15 airs at 8 p.m. ET on FS2.

Check below for a full schedule of the tournament, including every match of the group stage.

Can you watch 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Fox Sports 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What is the 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship episode schedule?

Group Stage

Date Time (ET) Match Network
Saturday, Feb. 11 5:00 p.m Canada vs. Trinidad &Tobago Fox Sports 2
5 p.m. Mexico vs. Curaco Fox Soccer Plus
8 p.m. USA vs. Barbados Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. Panama vs. Guatemala Tubi
Sunday, Feb. 12 5:00 p.m. Haiti vs. El Salvador Fox Soccer Plus
5 p.m. Jamaica vs. Cuba Tubi
8 p.m. Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. Honduras vs. Suriname Fox Soccer Plus
Monday, Feb. 13 5:00 p.m. Barbados vs. Canada Fox Sports 2
5 p.m. Curacao vs. Panama Fox Soccer Plus
8 p.m. Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA FS1
8 p.m. Guatemala vs. Mexico Tubi
Tuesday, Feb. 14 5:00 p.m. Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica Fox Sports 2
5 p.m. Suriname vs. Haiti Tubi
8 p.m. Cuba vs. Costa Rica Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. El Salvador vs. Honduras Fox Soccer Plus
Wednesday, Feb. 15 5:00 p.m. Mexico vs. Panama Fox Sports 2
5 p.m. Trinidad & Tobago vs. Barbados Fox Soccer Plus
8 p.m. USA vs. Canada Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. Guatemala vs Curacao
Thursday, Feb. 16 5:00 p.m. Cuba vs. Guadeloupe Fox Sports 2
5 p.m. El Salvador vs. Suriname Tubi
8 p.m. Costa Rica vs. Jamaica Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. Honduras vs. Haiti Fox Soccer Plus

Round of 16

Date Time (ET) Match Network
Saturday, Feb. 18 5 p.m 1F vs. Dominican Republic Fox Soccer Plus
5 p.m. 1E vs. Nicaragua Tubi
8 p.m. 2F vs. 3H Fox Soccer Plus
8 p.m. 2G vs. 3E Tubi
Sunday, Feb. 19 5:00 p.m. 1H vs. Bermuda Fox Sports 2
5 p.m. 1G vs. Puerto Rico Tubi
8 p.m. 2H vs. 3F Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. 2E vs. 3G Tubi

Quarterfinals

Date Time (ET) Match Network
Tuesday, Feb. 21 5:00 p.m W25 vs. W32 Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. W28 vs. W29 Fox Sports 2
Wednesday. Feb. 22 5:00 p.m. W26 vs. W31 Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. W27 vs. W30 Fox Sports 2

Semifinals and Finals

Date Time (ET) Match Network
Friday, Feb. 24 5:00 p.m W33 vs. W35 Fox Sports 2
8 p.m. W34 vs. W36 Fox Sports 2
Wednesday. Feb. 26 5 p.m. W37 vs. W38 Fox Sports 2

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship?

You can watch Fox Sports 2 on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship Trailer

