How to Watch 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship Live Online Without Cable

The best young soccer players in the Americas are coming together this weekend for the start of the 2023 Concacaf U-17 championship. Twenty teams will compete in the two-week tournament, and four of those teams will qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Peru 2023. The tournament will feature teams from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as nations from across both the northern and southern hemispheres taking to the pitch. You can watch Fox Sports 2 with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship

The battle to determine which teams from the Americas head to the 2023 FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup in Peru is on. The Concacaf U-17 Championship is likely the biggest stage these young players have ever been on, and each will be playing his heart out to win personal glory and bring the pride of a World Cup appearance back to his home nation.

The United States U-17 Men’s Youth National Team opens play Saturday vs. Barbados at 8 p.m. ET on FS2, while their second match vs. Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, Feb. 13 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The U.S. U-17 squad’s final group stage match vs. Canada on Wednesday, Feb. 15 airs at 8 p.m. ET on FS2.

Check below for a full schedule of the tournament, including every match of the group stage.

What is the 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship episode schedule?

Group Stage

Round of 16

Quarterfinals

Semifinals and Finals

Date Time (ET) Match Network Friday, Feb. 24 5:00 p.m W33 vs. W35 Fox Sports 2 8 p.m. W34 vs. W36 Fox Sports 2 Wednesday. Feb. 26 5 p.m. W37 vs. W38 Fox Sports 2

