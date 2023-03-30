How to Watch 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Live for Free Without Cable
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is gearing up to start its under-17 championship tournament on Thursday, March 30. The tournament will be shown on FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer Plus, and will feature a total of 35 games, with some of the best young players in the world duking it out.
- When: Starts Thursday, March 30 at 5:15 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus
Stream: FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus
About 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship
Beginning on Thursday, March 30, ten teams featuring future stars from across South America will compete in the three-week long CONMEBOL U-17 tournament that will see four semifinalists qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2023, scheduled for November and December. An automatic bid to the most prestigious under-17 soccer tournament in the world is on the line, so you can expect these players to give it their all.
Ecuador serves as the host country for the exciting competition that returns to action for the first time since Argentina won in 2019. Brazil has been a dominant force in the history of the tournament, winning 12 times since the competition was born in 1985.
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Network
|Thursday, March 30
|5:15 p.m.
|Columbia vs. Uruguay
|FOX Soccer Plus
|7:45 p.m.
|Ecuador vs. Brazil
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Friday, March 31
|5:15 p.m.
|Bolivia vs. Peru
|FOX Soccer Plus
|7:45 p.m.
|Argentina vs. Venezuela
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Saturday, April 1
|5:15 p.m.
|Brazil vs.Chile
|FOX Soccer Plus
|7:45 p.m.
|Colombia vs. Ecuador
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Sunday, April 2
|5:15 p.m.
|Venezuela vs. Paraguay
|FOX Soccer Plus
|7:45 p.m.
|Bolivia vs. Argentina
|FS2
|Monday, April 3
|5:15 p.m.
|Chile vs. Uruguay
|FS2
|7:45 p.m.
|Brazil vs. Colombia
|FS2
|Tuesday, April 4
|5:15 p.m.
|Venezuela vs. Bolivia
|FS2
|7:45 p.m.
|Paraguay vs. Peru
|FS2
|Wednesday, April 5
|5:15 p.m.
|Chile vs. Colombia
|FS2
|7:45 p.m.
|Uruguay vs. Ecuador
|FS2
|Thursday, April 6
|5:15 p.m.
|Paraguay vs. Bolivia
|FOX Soccer Plus
|7:45 p.m.
|Peru vs. Argentina
|FS2
|Friday, April 7
|7:45 p.m.
|Uruguay vs. Brazil
|FS2
|7:45 p.m.
|Ecuador vs. Chile
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Saturday, April 8
|7:45 p.m.
|Argentina vs. Paraguay
|FS2
|7:45 p.m.
|Peru vs. Venezuela
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Tuesday, Aprill 11
|TBD
|TBD
|FS2
|TBD
|TBD
|FS2
|TBD
|TBD
|FS2
|Friday, April 14
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Monday, April 17
|TBD
|TBD
|FS2
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Thursday, April 20
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Sunday, April 23
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|TBD
|TBD
|FOX Soccer Plus
