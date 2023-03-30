How to Watch 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Live for Free Without Cable

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is gearing up to start its under-17 championship tournament on Thursday, March 30. The tournament will be shown on FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer Plus, and will feature a total of 35 games, with some of the best young players in the world duking it out. Will your favorite squad walk away with the championship trophy? Tune in with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo to find out!

How to Watch 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship

About 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship

Beginning on Thursday, March 30, ten teams featuring future stars from across South America will compete in the three-week long CONMEBOL U-17 tournament that will see four semifinalists qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2023, scheduled for November and December. An automatic bid to the most prestigious under-17 soccer tournament in the world is on the line, so you can expect these players to give it their all.

Ecuador serves as the host country for the exciting competition that returns to action for the first time since Argentina won in 2019. Brazil has been a dominant force in the history of the tournament, winning 12 times since the competition was born in 1985.

How to Stream 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

