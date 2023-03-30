 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is gearing up to start its under-17 championship tournament on Thursday, March 30. The tournament will be shown on FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer Plus, and will feature a total of 35 games, with some of the best young players in the world duking it out. Will your favorite squad walk away with the championship trophy? Tune in with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo to find out!

How to Watch 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship

About 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship

Beginning on Thursday, March 30, ten teams featuring future stars from across South America will compete in the three-week long CONMEBOL U-17 tournament that will see four semifinalists qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2023, scheduled for November and December. An automatic bid to the most prestigious under-17 soccer tournament in the world is on the line, so you can expect these players to give it their all.

Ecuador serves as the host country for the exciting competition that returns to action for the first time since Argentina won in 2019. Brazil has been a dominant force in the history of the tournament, winning 12 times since the competition was born in 1985.

Date Time Matchup Network
Thursday, March 30 5:15 p.m. Columbia vs. Uruguay FOX Soccer Plus
7:45 p.m. Ecuador vs. Brazil FOX Soccer Plus
Friday, March 31 5:15 p.m. Bolivia vs. Peru FOX Soccer Plus
7:45 p.m. Argentina vs. Venezuela FOX Soccer Plus
Saturday, April 1 5:15 p.m. Brazil vs.Chile FOX Soccer Plus
7:45 p.m. Colombia vs. Ecuador FOX Soccer Plus
Sunday, April 2 5:15 p.m. Venezuela vs. Paraguay FOX Soccer Plus
7:45 p.m. Bolivia vs. Argentina FS2
Monday, April 3 5:15 p.m. Chile vs. Uruguay FS2
7:45 p.m. Brazil vs. Colombia FS2
Tuesday, April 4 5:15 p.m. Venezuela vs. Bolivia FS2
7:45 p.m. Paraguay vs. Peru FS2
Wednesday, April 5 5:15 p.m. Chile vs. Colombia FS2
7:45 p.m. Uruguay vs. Ecuador FS2
Thursday, April 6 5:15 p.m. Paraguay vs. Bolivia FOX Soccer Plus
7:45 p.m. Peru vs. Argentina FS2
Friday, April 7 7:45 p.m. Uruguay vs. Brazil FS2
7:45 p.m. Ecuador vs. Chile FOX Soccer Plus
Saturday, April 8 7:45 p.m. Argentina vs. Paraguay FS2
7:45 p.m. Peru vs. Venezuela FOX Soccer Plus
Tuesday, Aprill 11 TBD TBD FS2
TBD TBD FS2
TBD TBD FS2
Friday, April 14 TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
Monday, April 17 TBD TBD FS2
TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
Thursday, April 20 TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
Sunday, April 23 TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus
TBD TBD FOX Soccer Plus

How to Stream 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch 2023 CONMEBOL U-17 Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

Watch Argentina's U-17 Team Play Against Team USA

