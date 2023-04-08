How to Watch 2023 Easter Mass from the Vatican Live for Free Without Cable

Easter Sunday has arrived, and that means Catholics from around the world will gather in St. Peter’s Square to hear Pope Francis lead Mass. The pope will speak for two hours on Sunday, April 9, after which he will give his blessing to the city and to the world. There are only two ways to watch the service: through the Vatican's website, or on its official YouTube page.

How to Watch 2023 Easter Mass From The Vatican

About 2023 Easter Mass From The Vatican

Following his yearly tradition, Pope Francis will speak to the multitudes gathered in St. Peter’s Square, as well as the millions of viewers following live online and offer Mass on Easter Sunday. Holy Mass presided by the pope from St. Peter’s Square will be followed by Pope Francis’ “Urbi et Orbi” Blessing from the Central Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

There was some doubt that the pope might be able to perform this year’s Holy Mass, due to health concerns. The pontiff was recently treated for bronchitis at a hospital in Rome, though he was released in time to preside over Mass on Palm Sunday, one of the longest services on the Church’s calendar.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Easter Mass From The Vatican on YouTube?

