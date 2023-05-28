How to Watch 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday Live Without Cable
English Premier League soccer fans have been waiting all season for this week, and it’s finally here! The English Premier League’s Championship Sunday will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 28 on Bravo, CNBC, Peacock, Syfy, Telemundo and USA Network. All ten games of Championship Sunday will be played simultaneously, which makes Peacock the best platform for viewing since it will offer each match. Watch on Peacock, or with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.
How to Watch 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday
- When: Starts Sunday, May 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET
- TV: Bravo, CNBC, Peacock, Syfy, Telemundo, and USA Network
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.
If you’d rather not pick and choose which matches you’d like to watch, you can tune in to English Premier League Championship Sunday on Peacock and have all 10 games at your fingertips.
About 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday
Since Manchester City has already claimed the 2023 EPL title, there won’t be any hardware on the line this weekend. Headlining Sunday’s slate of matches, which will all be presented live on Peacock for the first time, is Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United fighting to avoid relegation.
In the relegation fight, Everton – who are two points clear of the relegation zone with 33 points and have been in England’s top-flight every season since 1954 – host Bournemouth. Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the Everton-Bournemouth match live from Goodison Park. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish.
Leicester City (v. West Ham) and Leeds United (v. Tottenham) currently sit in 18th and 19th place, respectively, with 31 points (Southampton has been relegated with 24 points in 20th place).
Avoiding relegation won’t be the only prize on the line this weekend, as the top four finishers in the EPL will get automatic bids to the UEFA Champions League. Fourth-place Manchester United host Fulham, and fifth-place Liverpool visit Southampton. Manchester United, who have a match in hand over Liverpool, are currently three points ahead of the Reds for fourth place.
Check out a full list of games being played on 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sunday, May 28
|11:30 a.m.
|Everton v. Bournemouth
|USA Network, Peacock
|11:30 a.m.
|Leeds United v. Tottenham
|CNBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|11:30 a.m.
|Leicester City v. West Ham
|SYFY, Peacock
|11:30 a.m.
|Manchester United v. Fulham
|Bravo, Peacock
|11:30 a.m.
|Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Peacock
|11:30 a.m.
|Brentford v. Manchester City
|Peacock
|11:30 a.m.
|Chelsea v. Newcastle
|Peacock
|11:30 a.m.
|Southampton v. Liverpool
|Peacock
|11:30 a.m.
|Aston Villa v. Brighton & Hove Albion
|Peacock
|11:30 a.m.
|Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest
|Peacock
How to Stream 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|GET $10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|Bravo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$6
|•
|Syfy
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $40
Includes: Bravo, Syfy, and USA Network + 21 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC