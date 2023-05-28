How to Watch 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday Live Without Cable

English Premier League soccer fans have been waiting all season for this week, and it’s finally here! The English Premier League’s Championship Sunday will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 28 on Bravo, CNBC, Peacock, Syfy, Telemundo and USA Network. All ten games of Championship Sunday will be played simultaneously, which makes Peacock the best platform for viewing since it will offer each match. Watch on Peacock, or with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday

If you’d rather not pick and choose which matches you’d like to watch, you can tune in to English Premier League Championship Sunday on Peacock and have all 10 games at your fingertips.

About 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday

Since Manchester City has already claimed the 2023 EPL title, there won’t be any hardware on the line this weekend. Headlining Sunday’s slate of matches, which will all be presented live on Peacock for the first time, is Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United fighting to avoid relegation.

In the relegation fight, Everton – who are two points clear of the relegation zone with 33 points and have been in England’s top-flight every season since 1954 – host Bournemouth. Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the Everton-Bournemouth match live from Goodison Park. Peacock will also present the match live in Spanish.

Leicester City (v. West Ham) and Leeds United (v. Tottenham) currently sit in 18th and 19th place, respectively, with 31 points (Southampton has been relegated with 24 points in 20th place).

Avoiding relegation won’t be the only prize on the line this weekend, as the top four finishers in the EPL will get automatic bids to the UEFA Champions League. Fourth-place Manchester United host Fulham, and fifth-place Liverpool visit Southampton. Manchester United, who have a match in hand over Liverpool, are currently three points ahead of the Reds for fourth place.

Check out a full list of games being played on 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sunday, May 28 11:30 a.m. Everton v. Bournemouth USA Network, Peacock 11:30 a.m. Leeds United v. Tottenham CNBC, Peacock, Telemundo 11:30 a.m. Leicester City v. West Ham SYFY, Peacock 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Fulham Bravo, Peacock 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock 11:30 a.m. Brentford v. Manchester City Peacock 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Newcastle Peacock 11:30 a.m. Southampton v. Liverpool Peacock 11:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock 11:30 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest Peacock

How to Stream 2023 English Premier League Championship Sunday on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

