How to Watch 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final Live Online Without Cable

The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is approaching its end! The Eurovision Grand Final takes place Saturday, May 13 at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock . Twenty-six countries will participate in the finals to determine which nation’s song will be hailed as this year’s winner. There’s only one way to find out who the winner will be! You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final

The Eurovision Song Contest started its life as more of a dream than a reality, but soon became a huge achievement in broadcasting: a live telecast that went out to several countries at the same time was a marvel in the 1950s, when the Eurovision Contest first began. Over the years the format has evolved into the week-long, boundary pushing, technologically innovative, multi-show spectacular that audiences enjoy today.

The Grand Final will feature ten teams from each of the two semi-final legs of the competition, as well as the “Big Five” countries that make the biggest financial commitments to the contest (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom). Host country Ukraine will also be included in the final, although the contest was moved from that nation to the U.K. due to security concerns over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

