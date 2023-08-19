How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, England vs. Spain Live Without Cable

One of the world’s most prestigious soccer tournaments is drawing to a close this weekend. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final will be played Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6 a.m. ET on Fox, Telemundo and streaming live in Spanish on Peacock. The match will pit England against Spain, and whoever wins will be taking home the World Cup title for the very first time in history. You can see the match with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, England vs. Spain

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final will also be available to stream live on Peacock, though only in Spanish.

About 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final

The English Men’s National Team has taken home a World Cup victory once before, but the Women’s team has never accomplished that feat. They’ll get their chance Sunday, with stars like Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and Lauren James ready to prove that England is still one of the blue-bloods of the soccer-playing countries out there; the country has never finished better than third in a Women’s World Cup.

Spain is making just its third Women’s World Cup appearance in history, having been eliminated in the group stage in 2015 and the knockout stage in 2019. Now, thanks to performances by players like Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo the squad is on the cusp of making national history. Whichever team wins will become the second country in the history of the tournament to have both the men’s and women’s national teams win a World Cup.

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

