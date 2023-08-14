 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinal Matches, Spain vs. Sweden and Australia vs England Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of affair. The tournament has seemingly gone past in the blink of an eye, and the semifinals are set for this week! Match one will pit Spain vs. Sweden on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 4 a.m. ET on Fox, while the second match will see Australia take on England at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 16. You can see both matches with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinals

About 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinals

Both Spain and Sweden defeated their quarterfinal opponents by a score of 2-1, but neither final tally indicates the true dominance that both teams displayed on their way to this meeting. A tight game is anticipated, as the last match between the two squads — an international friendly in 2022 — ended in a 1-1 draw. Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer has three goals and an assist for Spain this World Cup, while Amanda Ilestedt leads the Swedish side with four goals.

Australia is co-hosting the tournament with New Zealand this year, so local fans are thrilled to find them still in the competition. They’re led by Hayley Raso, who has scored three times in this year’s World Cup. The English side has seen forward Lauren James notch three goals and three assists so far, and fans in the United Kingdom are pretty well-accustomed to seeing their national teams advance far in World Cup competitions.

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Australia's Quarterfinal Win Over France

