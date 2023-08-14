How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinal Matches, Spain vs. Sweden and Australia vs England Live Without Cable

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of affair. The tournament has seemingly gone past in the blink of an eye, and the semifinals are set for this week! Match one will pit Spain vs. Sweden on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 4 a.m. ET on Fox, while the second match will see Australia take on England at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 16. You can see both matches with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Semifinals

When: Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 4 a.m. ET (Spain vs. Sweden) and Wednesday, Aug. 16 (Australia vs. England)

About 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Semifinals

Both Spain and Sweden defeated their quarterfinal opponents by a score of 2-1, but neither final tally indicates the true dominance that both teams displayed on their way to this meeting. A tight game is anticipated, as the last match between the two squads — an international friendly in 2022 — ended in a 1-1 draw. Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer has three goals and an assist for Spain this World Cup, while Amanda Ilestedt leads the Swedish side with four goals.

Australia is co-hosting the tournament with New Zealand this year, so local fans are thrilled to find them still in the competition. They’re led by Hayley Raso, who has scored three times in this year’s World Cup. The English side has seen forward Lauren James notch three goals and three assists so far, and fans in the United Kingdom are pretty well-accustomed to seeing their national teams advance far in World Cup competitions.

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Semifinals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

All Live TV Streaming Services