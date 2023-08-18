How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Third Place Match, Sweden vs. Australia Live Without Cable

There can only be one winner of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Sweden and Australia didn’t quite make it to the final this year, but both squads have advanced incredibly far in the tournament, and will play each other in the third-place match on Satuday, Aug. 19 at 4 a.m. ET on Fox and Telemundo. American audiences will have to wake up plenty early to see the match, but if they do they can watch with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

The Swedish Women’s National Team has been a frequent participant in third-place games, having played in that contest in 2019, 2011 and 1991. The squad didn’t lose a match in the group stage, and brought down the United States in the first round of the knockout stage, then felled Japan in the quarterfinals. But the team couldn’t defeat Spain, falling 2-1 in its semifinal match.

The Australian Women’s National Team, which has been playing in front of a home crowd all World Cup long, has never advanced so far in its history. They went 2-1 in the group stage, falling to Nigeria but beating the reigning Olympic champion Canada 4-0 to advance to the knockout stage, where they beat Denmark. They outlasted France 7-6 on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals, but couldn’t surmount the English team in the semifinal round.

