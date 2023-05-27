How to Watch 2023 French Open Live Without Cable

The eminent and prestigious Roland-Garros, otherwise known as the French Open starts Sunday, May 28 on NBC, Peacock and Tennis Channel. The tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year and will feature some of the most talented men’s and women’s players from across the globe. You can ensure you don’t miss a point, serve, volley, or set of the 2023 French Open with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2023 French Open

Tennis Channel is the best place to see comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Roland Garros. It will offer daily viewing from courts around the tournament, while NBC and Peacock will have you covered for the most critical matches of the tournament throughout its length.

Most of the best men’s and women’s tennis players in the world will be on hand to show what they can do, including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and many more. Last year’s winner on the men’s side was Rafael Nadal, but he recently made the decision to pull out of the 2023 French Open. Swiatek won on the women’s side in 2022 and will look to defend her crown starting Monday.

Date Time (ET) Round Network Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-3 p.m. First Round The Tennis Channel 1-4 p.m. NBC | Peacock Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-6 p.m. First Round Tennis Channel Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-6 p.m. First Round Tennis Channel Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Second Round Tennis Channel Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Second Round Tennis Channel Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Third Round Tennis Channel Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Third Round Tennis Channel 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock 2-6 p.m. Peacock Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Fourth Round Tennis Channel 12-6 p.m. Peacock Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Fourth Round Tennis Channel 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock 3-6 p.m. Peacock Tuesday, June 6 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Quarterfinals Tennis Channel Wednesday, June 7 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Quarterfinals Tennis Channel Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Semifinals Tennis Channel 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Men’s Semifinals Tennis Channel 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Final NBC | Peacock Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Men’s Final NBC | Peacock

How to Stream 2023 French Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 French Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

