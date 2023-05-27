 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC Tennis Channel

How to Watch 2023 French Open Live Without Cable

David Satin

The eminent and prestigious Roland-Garros, otherwise known as the French Open starts Sunday, May 28 on NBC, Peacock and Tennis Channel. The tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year and will feature some of the most talented men’s and women’s players from across the globe. You can ensure you don’t miss a point, serve, volley, or set of the 2023 French Open with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 French Open

Related: How to Watch Live Tennis Matches Online Without Cable in 2023

About the 2023 French Open

Tennis Channel is the best place to see comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Roland Garros. It will offer daily viewing from courts around the tournament, while NBC and Peacock will have you covered for the most critical matches of the tournament throughout its length.

Most of the best men’s and women’s tennis players in the world will be on hand to show what they can do, including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and many more. Last year’s winner on the men’s side was Rafael Nadal, but he recently made the decision to pull out of the 2023 French Open. Swiatek won on the women’s side in 2022 and will look to defend her crown starting Monday.

Date Time (ET) Round Network
Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-3 p.m. First Round The Tennis Channel
1-4 p.m. NBC | Peacock
Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-6 p.m. First Round Tennis Channel
Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-6 p.m. First Round Tennis Channel
Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Second Round Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Second Round Tennis Channel
Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Third Round Tennis Channel
Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Third Round Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock
2-6 p.m. Peacock
Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Fourth Round Tennis Channel
12-6 p.m. Peacock
Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Fourth Round Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock
3-6 p.m. Peacock
Tuesday, June 6 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 7 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Semifinals Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock
Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Men’s Semifinals Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock
Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s Final NBC | Peacock
Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Men’s Final NBC | Peacock

How to Stream 2023 French Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 French Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET $10 OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--
Tennis Channel≥ $99.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NBC and Tennis Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Rafael Nadal's Press Conference Ahead of 2023 French Open

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.