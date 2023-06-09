How to Watch 2023 French Open Men’s Semifinals, Including Novak Djokovic, Live Without Cable

The 2023 Roland Garros is rolling on, and some of the top names in men’s tennis are still playing. That includes the world’s top men’s player in Carlos Alcaraz, as well as the controversial and talented Novak Djokovic. The 2023 French Open Men’s semifinals start Friday, July 9 at 8:45 a.m. ET on Tennis Channel, NBC and Peacock, and you can watch every serve, volley and point with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 French Open Men’s Semifinals

About 2023 French Open Men’s Semifinals

The first semifinal match of the 2023 French Open will feature Alcaraz versus Djokovic in a matchup most tennis fans have been hungry for. Alcaraz is the top-ranked player in men’s tennis in the world at just 20 years old but has never taken a French Open title. Djokovic has won the Roland Garros singles title twice, but his performance this year has been overshadowed by controversial comments he made regarding the independence of Kosovo from his native Serbia.

The other match will feature No. 4 overall-ranked Casper Ruud of Norway facing Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Ruud has been a French Open runner-up before but has never stood in the winner’s circle. Zverev is the 22nd-ranked men’s player overall, and has made the French Open semis twice before, but has never broken through to the finals.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms Friday, June 9 8:45 a.m. Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock 11:30 a.m. Ruud vs. Zverev Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock

