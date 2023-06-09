 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Tennis Channel NBC Peacock

How to Watch 2023 French Open Men’s Semifinals, Including Novak Djokovic, Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 Roland Garros is rolling on, and some of the top names in men’s tennis are still playing. That includes the world’s top men’s player in Carlos Alcaraz, as well as the controversial and talented Novak Djokovic. The 2023 French Open Men’s semifinals start Friday, July 9 at 8:45 a.m. ET on Tennis Channel, NBC and Peacock, and you can watch every serve, volley and point with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 French Open Men’s Semifinals

About 2023 French Open Men’s Semifinals

The first semifinal match of the 2023 French Open will feature Alcaraz versus Djokovic in a matchup most tennis fans have been hungry for. Alcaraz is the top-ranked player in men’s tennis in the world at just 20 years old but has never taken a French Open title. Djokovic has won the Roland Garros singles title twice, but his performance this year has been overshadowed by controversial comments he made regarding the independence of Kosovo from his native Serbia.

The other match will feature No. 4 overall-ranked Casper Ruud of Norway facing Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Ruud has been a French Open runner-up before but has never stood in the winner’s circle. Zverev is the 22nd-ranked men’s player overall, and has made the French Open semis twice before, but has never broken through to the finals.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms
Friday, June 9 8:45 a.m. Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock
11:30 a.m. Ruud vs. Zverev Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock

How to Stream 2023 French Open Men’s Semifinals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 French Open Men’s Semifinals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Tennis Channel≥ $99.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		^
$11
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Tennis Channel and NBC + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of First-Ever Match Between Alcaraz and Djokovic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.