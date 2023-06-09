How to Watch 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Final, Swiatek vs. Muchova Live Without Cable

The second of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments of 2023 is just about to wrap up, but there’s still some incredibly exciting tennis left to play! The 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Final will be played Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The final will pit Poland’s Iga Swiatek versus Czechia’s Karolina Muchova, and you can see every point with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Final

The 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Final will also be available to stream in its entirety live on Peacock.

About 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Final

Iga Swiatek enters the Final as the top women’s tennis player in the world and is chasing her third French Open title in four years. Her steady play and experience in the biggest moments at Grand Slam tennis tournaments will give her an edge, but she’ll need all of her savvy and skill to clinch a victory.

But Karolina Muchova is unlikely to be intimidated by the spotlight, especially after defeating No. 2-ranked women’s player Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. She matches her talent with a mental toughness that is difficult to crack, and she’s beaten Swiatek before.

How to Stream 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

