How to Watch 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Semifinals Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 French Open is nearing its end, but the best competitors in the tournament are still playing. The women’s semifinal round starts Thursday, June 8 at 9 a.m. ET on Tennis Channel, NBC, and Peacock. Polish star Iga Świątek is the No. 1-ranked women’s tennis player in the world, and she’ll be in action Thursday looking to continue her journey toward her third French Open singles title. You can watch all the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Semifinals

About 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Semifinals

The first women’s singles semifinal match will pit the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Muchova is ranked 43rd in the WTA, but she has seen continual success at this year’s Roland Garros, and won’t be intimidated by Sabalenka or her 2nd overall ranking.

The second semifinal will see Świątek face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia. Maia is the 14th-ranked WTA player in the world and has two career singles titles to her name. But she’s never won the French Open before and will have to ensure the moment doesn’t get too big for her as she faces Świątek, who has taken the Roland Garros singles title home twice before.

Tennis Channel will start its coverage of the 2023 French Open at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 8. At 10:30 a.m., NBC and Peacock will pick up their coverage.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms
Thursday, June 8 9 a.m. Muchova vs. Sabalenka Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock
10:30 a.m. Świątek vs. Maia Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock

How to Stream 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Semifinals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 French Open Women’s Singles Semifinals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Tennis Channel and NBC + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Watch Iga Swiatek Advance to Quarterfinals of 2023 French Open

