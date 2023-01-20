 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+ ESPNU

How to Watch 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

Roundball fans who consider themselves addicted to basketball will have one more outlet for their cravings this weekend. The 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational tournament will take place Friday, Jan. 20 through Saturday, Jan. 21 on ESPN+ and ESPNU. The tournament will feature some of the best girls high school basketball teams in the country, squaring off head-to-head. Scholarships and pride are on the line, but who will walk away victorious? You can watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational

About 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational

The two-day tournament, hosted at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., brings together four elite girls’ basketball teams from four states, including No. 2 Sidwell Friends School, No. 5 La Jolla Country Day School (California), No. 14 Conway High School (Arkansas), and The Webb School (Tennessee).

Sidwell Friends School is the winner of 10 ISL League Championships, and home to Jadyn Donovan, the No. 3 ranked senior in the country. La Jolla Country Day School claim four state championships since 1999. The team is home to No. 14 ranked senior Breya Cunningham.

The Webb School is current back-to-back state champions in 2021 and 2022, and are led by No. 7 ranked senior Aalyah Del Rosario. Conway High School owns two state championships and six state-runner-up trophies. The team is led by No. 39 ranked senior Chloe Gardy.

Check out the full schedule of the 2023 GEICO Girls Invitational below.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Friday, Jan. 20 5 p.m. Conway (AR) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) ESPNU
7 p.m. The Webb School (TN) vs. La Jolla Country Day School (CA) ESPN+
Saturday, Jan. 21 5 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN+
7 p.m. Championship Game ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$74.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 33 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.