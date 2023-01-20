How to Watch 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational Live For Free Without Cable

Roundball fans who consider themselves addicted to basketball will have one more outlet for their cravings this weekend. The 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational tournament will take place Friday, Jan. 20 through Saturday, Jan. 21 on ESPN+ and ESPNU. The tournament will feature some of the best girls high school basketball teams in the country, squaring off head-to-head. Scholarships and pride are on the line, but who will walk away victorious? You can watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational

About 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational

The two-day tournament, hosted at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., brings together four elite girls’ basketball teams from four states, including No. 2 Sidwell Friends School, No. 5 La Jolla Country Day School (California), No. 14 Conway High School (Arkansas), and The Webb School (Tennessee).

Sidwell Friends School is the winner of 10 ISL League Championships, and home to Jadyn Donovan, the No. 3 ranked senior in the country. La Jolla Country Day School claim four state championships since 1999. The team is home to No. 14 ranked senior Breya Cunningham.

The Webb School is current back-to-back state champions in 2021 and 2022, and are led by No. 7 ranked senior Aalyah Del Rosario. Conway High School owns two state championships and six state-runner-up trophies. The team is led by No. 39 ranked senior Chloe Gardy.

Check out the full schedule of the 2023 GEICO Girls Invitational below.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Friday, Jan. 20 5 p.m. Conway (AR) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) ESPNU 7 p.m. The Webb School (TN) vs. La Jolla Country Day School (CA) ESPN+ Saturday, Jan. 21 5 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN+ 7 p.m. Championship Game ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.