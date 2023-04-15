How to Watch 2023 Georgia Bulldogs Spring Football Game Live For Free Without Cable

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off their second consecutive NCAA football national championship, and the team isn’t looking to slow down any time soon. You can get a glimpse of what they’ll be bringing to the gridiron this fall on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET when the Bulldogs play their annual intra-squad spring football game on ESPN2. You can watch the Georgia spring football game with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

When: Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The 2023 Georgia Bulldogs will look plenty different from last year’s squad, but it will still be in the mix for a national championship if everything goes to plan. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken left the team for an NFL job this offseason, and will be replaced by Mike Bobo. The team also saw several key players declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, including quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

But those players were never going to be Georgia Bulldogs forever, and their departure now makes room for the next generation to rise up. Fans will get their first preview of what that might entail this weekend, as they’ll clash against each other under the watchful eye of returning head coach Kirby Smart in this year’s spring football game.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Georgia Bulldogs Spring Football Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services