 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN2

How to Watch 2023 Georgia Bulldogs Spring Football Game Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off their second consecutive NCAA football national championship, and the team isn’t looking to slow down any time soon. You can get a glimpse of what they’ll be bringing to the gridiron this fall on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET when the Bulldogs play their annual intra-squad spring football game on ESPN2. You can watch the Georgia spring football game with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Georgia Bulldogs Spring Football Game

About 2023 Georgia Bulldogs Spring Football Game

The 2023 Georgia Bulldogs will look plenty different from last year’s squad, but it will still be in the mix for a national championship if everything goes to plan. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken left the team for an NFL job this offseason, and will be replaced by Mike Bobo. The team also saw several key players declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, including quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

But those players were never going to be Georgia Bulldogs forever, and their departure now makes room for the next generation to rise up. Fans will get their first preview of what that might entail this weekend, as they’ll clash against each other under the watchful eye of returning head coach Kirby Smart in this year’s spring football game.

How to Stream 2023 Georgia Bulldogs Spring Football Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Georgia Bulldogs Spring Football Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

What to Watch For in 2023 Georgia Bulldogs Spring Football Game

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.