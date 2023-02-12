How to Watch 2023 Great American Rescue Bowl Live Online for Free Without Cable

The first-ever Great American Rescue Bowl airs this weekend ahead of Super Bowl LVII. This event showcases adorable adoptable animals from across the country. Cats and dogs of all ages, breeds, and sizes take part in a friendly game of football. Animal advocate Beth Stern and pet rescue expert Larissa Wohl host the new cute competition. The Rescue Bowl airs on Great American Family on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. ET. An encore also airs at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch Great American Family with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , or Hulu Live TV .

About 2023 Great American Rescue Bowl

The 2023 Great American Rescue Bowl is an entertaining event that also educates viewers about animal rescue. Throughout the two-hour special, many sweet moments and touching true stories will be featured. Several of the dogs and cats participating in the game are from South Carolina, West Virginia, and Antigua and are survivors of Hurricane Ian.

For this special event, Great American Family has teamed up with North Shore Animal League America, a very successful rescue group. As viewers tune in to the Great American Rescue Bowl from home, they will learn about many pet homelessness topics, including fostering, adoption, puppy mills, and more.

The goal behind the Great American Rescue Bowl is to find homes for the many deserving homeless pets. Viewers will learn the steps involved in the adoption process as well.

