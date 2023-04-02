How to Watch 2023 HBCU All Star Game Live For Free Without Cable

The NCAA Division I basketball tournaments may be winding down this weekend, but there’s another basketball contest that deserves your attention as well. That’s the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HCBU) All-Star Game, which tips off Sunday, April 2 on Paramount+. Watch as some of the best student-athletes enrolled in these schools square off and showcase their skills on the biggest possible stage. You can watch the 2023 HCBU All-Star Game with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch 2023 HBCU All-Star Game

When: Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

About 2023 HBCU All-Star Game

The second annual HBCU college basketball will showcase the best HBCU players in the country, featuring the top talent from the four Historically Black Athletic Conferences, including the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference versus players from the Southwestern Athletic Conference & Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, along with Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T State Universities.

This event aims to showcase the best in Black college basketball in the country and bring much-needed exposure, visibility, & recognition to outstanding, talented, and hard-working HBCU student-athletes, and brilliant coaches. Whether players go onto professional basketball careers or pursue other fields, this gives them the much-deserved chance to be recognized for their abilities on a national stage.

Can You Stream 2023 HBCU All-Star Game for Free?

If you’ve never signed up for Paramount+, yes! The service offers a 30-day free trial if you sign up with promo code ADVANCE.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 HBCU All-Star Game on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. … Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. The service was previously called CBS All Access. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE