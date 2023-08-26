How to Watch 2023 HBCU Football Games on ESPN Live for Free Without Cable
The college football season is about to begin! For the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the United States, that means a slate of almost 90 games will begin airing on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ABC. It starts Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game, and continues through December! You can watch ESPN’s coverage of HBCU teams this season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams
- When: Starts Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams
The ESPN family of networks will offer unparalleled coverage of HBCU games this season. More than 20 of these contests will air on linear ESPN channels, while the rest will be available to stream live on ESPN+. Crucially, each game will offer full coverage of halftime, so the HBCU marching bands that are such an important part of the football experience at these schools will be on display.
HBCU games on ESPN this year will mostly feature schools from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Check out a full season schedule, including where to watch games below.
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Weeks 0 and 1
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat., Aug. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta): South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
|ABC
|Sat., Sept. 2
|1 p.m.
|Bowie State at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Virginia State at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Winston Salem State at North Carolina Central
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Southern at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept. 3
|3 p.m.
|Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.): Jackson State vs. Florida A&M
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.): Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee
|ESPNU
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 2
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, Sept 9
|1 p.m.
|Morehouse at Howard
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Benedict at Edward Waters
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State at Southern
|ESPN+,
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 3
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, Sept 16
|3 p.m.
|Florida Memorial at Grambling
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.* 11 p.m.
|Hampton at Howard
|ESPN+ ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Towson at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Clark Atlanta at Savannah State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Kentucky State at Allen
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Southern
|ESPN+
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 4
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu., Sept. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M
|ESPNU
|Sat., Sept. 23
|2 p.m.
|Morehouse at Edward Waters
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Clark Atlanta at Miles
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Albany at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|The Citadel at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Alabama State at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 5
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat., Sept. 30
|Noon
|Miles at Central State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Campbell at North Carolina Central
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Allen
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Grambling at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 6
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat., Oct. 7
|1 p.m.
|Stony Brook at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Lynchburg at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Grambling at Alcorn State
|TBD
|4 p.m.
|Gulf Coast Challenge (Mobile, Ala.): Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Southern
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Morehouse at Tuskegee
|ESPN+
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 7
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu., Oct. 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Benedict
|ESPN2
|Sat., Oct. 14
|1 p.m.
|Allen at Albany State
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Edward Waters at Tuskegee
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Alabama State at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Grambling
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Alabama State at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 8
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu., Oct. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at Morgan State
|ESPNU
|Sat., Oct. 21
|Noon
|South Carolina State at Delaware State
|TBD
|Noon
|Norfolk State at Howard
|TBD
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky State at Benedict
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tuskegee at Savannah State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 9
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu., Oct 26
|7:30 p.m.
|South Carolina State at North Carolina Central
|ESPNU
|Sat., Oct 28
|12 noon
|Howard at Delaware State
|TBD
|1 p.m.
|Lane at Central State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Morgan State at Norfolk State
|TBD
|2 p.m.
|Edward Waters at Allen
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky State at Morehouse
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Magic City Classic (Birmingham, Ala.): Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State
|TBD
|4 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M
|TBD
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 10
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu., Nov 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPNU
|Sat., Nov 4
|1 p.m.
|Central State at Kentucky State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Clark Atlanta at Morehouse
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Albany State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Alabama A&M
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southern at Alcorn State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Delaware State at Morgan State
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Howard at South Carolina State
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Norfolk State at North Carolina Central
|TBD
|4 p.m.
|Tuskegee at Miles
|ESPN+
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 11
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri., Nov. 10
|9 p.m.
|Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|ESPNU
|Sat., Nov. 11
|TBD
|SIAC Championship
|TBD
|12 noon
|Norfolk State at Delaware State
|TBD
|12 noon
|Morgan State at South Carolina State
|TBD
|3 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Southern
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at Howard
|TBD
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 12
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, Nov 18
|1 p.m.
|Morgan State at Howard
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Delaware State at North Carolina Central
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Alabama State at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Classic (Orlando): Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|TBD
ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 13, 14 and 15
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu., Nov. 23
|3 p.m.
|Tuskegee at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|Sat., Dec. 2
|4 p.m.
|SWAC Championship
|ESPN2
|Sat., Dec. 16
|12 noon
|Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta)
|ABC
How to Stream ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$9.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPNU
|^
$15 (≥ $99.99)
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
