How to Watch 2023 HBCU Football Games on ESPN Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The college football season is about to begin! For the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the United States, that means a slate of almost 90 games will begin airing on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ABC. It starts Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game, and continues through December! You can watch ESPN’s coverage of HBCU teams this season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams

About ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams

The ESPN family of networks will offer unparalleled coverage of HBCU games this season. More than 20 of these contests will air on linear ESPN channels, while the rest will be available to stream live on ESPN+. Crucially, each game will offer full coverage of halftime, so the HBCU marching bands that are such an important part of the football experience at these schools will be on display.

HBCU games on ESPN this year will mostly feature schools from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Check out a full season schedule, including where to watch games below.

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Weeks 0 and 1

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Sat., Aug. 26 7:30 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta): South Carolina State vs. Jackson State ABC
Sat., Sept. 2 1 p.m. Bowie State at Delaware State ESPN+
2 p.m. Virginia State at Norfolk State ESPN+
6 p.m. Winston Salem State at North Carolina Central ESPN+
6 p.m. Southern at Alabama State ESPN+
8 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+
Sun, Sept. 3 3 p.m. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.): Jackson State vs. Florida A&M ESPN
7 p.m. Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.): Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee ESPNU

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 2

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Sat, Sept 9 1 p.m. Morehouse at Howard ESPN+
4 p.m. Benedict at Edward Waters ESPN+
7 p.m. Jackson State at Southern ESPN+,

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 3

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Sat, Sept 16 3 p.m. Florida Memorial at Grambling ESPN+
3:30 p.m.* 11 p.m. Hampton at Howard ESPN+ ESPNU
6 p.m. Towson at Morgan State ESPN+
6 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Savannah State ESPN+
6 p.m. Kentucky State at Allen ESPN+
7 p.m. Alabama A&M at Southern ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 4

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Thu., Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M ESPNU
Sat., Sept. 23 2 p.m. Morehouse at Edward Waters ESPN+
3 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State ESPN+
4 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Miles ESPN+
6 p.m. Albany at Morgan State ESPN+
6 p.m. The Citadel at South Carolina State ESPN+
6 p.m. Alabama State at Florida A&M ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 5

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Sat., Sept. 30 Noon Miles at Central State ESPN+
1 p.m. Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State ESPN+
2 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State ESPN+
4 p.m. Campbell at North Carolina Central ESPN+
6 p.m. Fort Valley State at Allen ESPN+
7 p.m. Grambling at Prairie View A&M ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 6

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Sat., Oct. 7 1 p.m. Stony Brook at Morgan State ESPN+
2 p.m. Virginia Lynchburg at South Carolina State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Grambling at Alcorn State TBD
4 p.m. Gulf Coast Challenge (Mobile, Ala.): Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M TBD
7 p.m. Florida A&M at Southern TBD
7 p.m. Morehouse at Tuskegee ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 7

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Thu., Oct. 12 7:30 p.m. Fort Valley State at Benedict ESPN2
Sat., Oct. 14 1 p.m. Allen at Albany State ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State ESPN+
2 p.m. Edward Waters at Tuskegee ESPN+
3 p.m. Alabama State at Jackson State ESPN+
3 p.m. Alabama A&M at Grambling ESPN+
6 p.m. Alabama State at Florida A&M ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 8

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Thu., Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Morgan State ESPNU
Sat., Oct. 21 Noon South Carolina State at Delaware State TBD
Noon Norfolk State at Howard TBD
2 p.m. Kentucky State at Benedict ESPN+
3 p.m. Tuskegee at Savannah State ESPN+
5 p.m. Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State ESPN+
8 p.m. Florida A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 9

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Thu., Oct 26 7:30 p.m. South Carolina State at North Carolina Central ESPNU
Sat., Oct 28 12 noon Howard at Delaware State TBD
1 p.m. Lane at Central State ESPN+
2 p.m. Morgan State at Norfolk State TBD
2 p.m. Edward Waters at Allen ESPN+
2 p.m. Kentucky State at Morehouse ESPN+
3 p.m. Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Magic City Classic (Birmingham, Ala.): Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State TBD
4 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M TBD

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 10

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Thu., Nov 2 7:30 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU
Sat., Nov 4 1 p.m. Central State at Kentucky State ESPN+
2 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Morehouse ESPN+
2 p.m. Fort Valley State at Albany State ESPN+
2 p.m. Florida A&M at Alabama A&M ESPN+
3 p.m. Southern at Alcorn State ESPN+
3 p.m. Texas Southern at Jackson State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Delaware State at Morgan State TBD
3:30 p.m. Howard at South Carolina State TBD
3:30 p.m. Norfolk State at North Carolina Central TBD
4 p.m. Tuskegee at Miles ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 11

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Fri., Nov. 10 9 p.m. Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPNU
Sat., Nov. 11 TBD SIAC Championship TBD
12 noon Norfolk State at Delaware State TBD
12 noon Morgan State at South Carolina State TBD
3 p.m. Alcorn State at Texas Southern ESPN+
3 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Southern ESPN+
3:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Howard TBD

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 12

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Sat, Nov 18 1 p.m. Morgan State at Howard ESPN+
2 p.m. South Carolina State at Norfolk State ESPN+
2 p.m. Delaware State at North Carolina Central ESPN+
3 p.m. Alabama State at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
3 p.m. Alcorn State at Jackson State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Florida Classic (Orlando): Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M TBD

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 13, 14 and 15

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Thu., Nov. 23 3 p.m. Tuskegee at Alabama State ESPN+
Sat., Dec. 2 4 p.m. SWAC Championship ESPN2
Sat., Dec. 16 12 noon Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta) ABC

How to Stream ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN---
ESPN2---
ESPNU^
$15 (≥ $99.99)		^
$8		-^
$11		--
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: ESPNU

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU + 31 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Watch a Preview of 2023 HBCU Kickoff Game, South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

