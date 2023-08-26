How to Watch 2023 HBCU Football Games on ESPN Live for Free Without Cable

The college football season is about to begin! For the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the United States, that means a slate of almost 90 games will begin airing on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ABC. It starts Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the 2023 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game, and continues through December! You can watch ESPN’s coverage of HBCU teams this season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams

The ESPN family of networks will offer unparalleled coverage of HBCU games this season. More than 20 of these contests will air on linear ESPN channels, while the rest will be available to stream live on ESPN+. Crucially, each game will offer full coverage of halftime, so the HBCU marching bands that are such an important part of the football experience at these schools will be on display.

HBCU games on ESPN this year will mostly feature schools from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Check out a full season schedule, including where to watch games below.

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Weeks 0 and 1

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat., Aug. 26 7:30 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta): South Carolina State vs. Jackson State ABC Sat., Sept. 2 1 p.m. Bowie State at Delaware State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Virginia State at Norfolk State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Winston Salem State at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 6 p.m. Southern at Alabama State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 3 3 p.m. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic (Miami Gardens, Fla.): Jackson State vs. Florida A&M ESPN 7 p.m. Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.): Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee ESPNU

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 2

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, Sept 9 1 p.m. Morehouse at Howard ESPN+ 4 p.m. Benedict at Edward Waters ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jackson State at Southern ESPN+,

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 3

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, Sept 16 3 p.m. Florida Memorial at Grambling ESPN+ 3:30 p.m.* 11 p.m. Hampton at Howard ESPN+ ESPNU 6 p.m. Towson at Morgan State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Savannah State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Kentucky State at Allen ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alabama A&M at Southern ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 4

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu., Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M ESPNU Sat., Sept. 23 2 p.m. Morehouse at Edward Waters ESPN+ 3 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Miles ESPN+ 6 p.m. Albany at Morgan State ESPN+ 6 p.m. The Citadel at South Carolina State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Alabama State at Florida A&M ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 5

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat., Sept. 30 Noon Miles at Central State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State ESPN+ 2 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Campbell at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 6 p.m. Fort Valley State at Allen ESPN+ 7 p.m. Grambling at Prairie View A&M ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 6

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat., Oct. 7 1 p.m. Stony Brook at Morgan State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Virginia Lynchburg at South Carolina State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Grambling at Alcorn State TBD 4 p.m. Gulf Coast Challenge (Mobile, Ala.): Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M TBD 7 p.m. Florida A&M at Southern TBD 7 p.m. Morehouse at Tuskegee ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 7

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu., Oct. 12 7:30 p.m. Fort Valley State at Benedict ESPN2 Sat., Oct. 14 1 p.m. Allen at Albany State ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Edward Waters at Tuskegee ESPN+ 3 p.m. Alabama State at Jackson State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Alabama A&M at Grambling ESPN+ 6 p.m. Alabama State at Florida A&M ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 8

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu., Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Morgan State ESPNU Sat., Oct. 21 Noon South Carolina State at Delaware State TBD Noon Norfolk State at Howard TBD 2 p.m. Kentucky State at Benedict ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tuskegee at Savannah State ESPN+ 5 p.m. Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Florida A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 9

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu., Oct 26 7:30 p.m. South Carolina State at North Carolina Central ESPNU Sat., Oct 28 12 noon Howard at Delaware State TBD 1 p.m. Lane at Central State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Morgan State at Norfolk State TBD 2 p.m. Edward Waters at Allen ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kentucky State at Morehouse ESPN+ 3 p.m. Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Magic City Classic (Birmingham, Ala.): Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State TBD 4 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M TBD

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 10

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu., Nov 2 7:30 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU Sat., Nov 4 1 p.m. Central State at Kentucky State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Morehouse ESPN+ 2 p.m. Fort Valley State at Albany State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Florida A&M at Alabama A&M ESPN+ 3 p.m. Southern at Alcorn State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Texas Southern at Jackson State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Delaware State at Morgan State TBD 3:30 p.m. Howard at South Carolina State TBD 3:30 p.m. Norfolk State at North Carolina Central TBD 4 p.m. Tuskegee at Miles ESPN+

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 11

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri., Nov. 10 9 p.m. Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPNU Sat., Nov. 11 TBD SIAC Championship TBD 12 noon Norfolk State at Delaware State TBD 12 noon Morgan State at South Carolina State TBD 3 p.m. Alcorn State at Texas Southern ESPN+ 3 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Southern ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Howard TBD

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 12

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, Nov 18 1 p.m. Morgan State at Howard ESPN+ 2 p.m. South Carolina State at Norfolk State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Delaware State at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 3 p.m. Alabama State at Prairie View A&M ESPN+ 3 p.m. Alcorn State at Jackson State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Florida Classic (Orlando): Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M TBD

ESPN’s HBCU Schedule for Week 13, 14 and 15

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu., Nov. 23 3 p.m. Tuskegee at Alabama State ESPN+ Sat., Dec. 2 4 p.m. SWAC Championship ESPN2 Sat., Dec. 16 12 noon Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta) ABC

How to Stream ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ESPN’s 2023 Coverage of HBCU Teams using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

