How to Watch 2023 HBCU New York Classic College Football Game Live For Free Without Cable

It’s September, and fans of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) football teams know what that means! It’s time for the HBCU New York Classic, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The game will pit the Morehouse Maroon Tigers against the Albany State Golden Rams, and all the action will be presented live from MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands. To see all the spectacular catches and game-saving tackles of the HBCU New York Classic, you’ll want a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 HBCU Classic, Morehouse vs. Albany State

The HBCU New York Classic will also be available to stream live in its entirety on Peacock.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 HBCU Classic, Morehouse vs. Albany State

The New York Classic is acknowledged as the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming, and will attract alumni from 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities from around the country. Make sure you stick around for the halftime show, which will feature a stirring tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, as well as spectacular drumline performances and a battle of the bands.

Both Morehouse and Albany State enter the game at 0-2, so a win would be a blessing to whoever walks away victorious. Despite those records, viewers should expect an energetic and enthusiastic crowd for this game; last year’s HBCU New York Classic drew 35,000 fans to MetLife Stadium, and it’s a good bet that this year’s contest will also be well-attended.

Kyle Draper will call Saturday’s game alongside analyst and former NFL tight end Charles Arbuckle (analyst). NBC Sports’ Corey Robinson, a former Notre Dame wide receiver, will serve as the in-game reporter.

How to Stream 2023 HBCU Classic, Morehouse vs. Albany State on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 HBCU Classic, Morehouse vs. Albany State using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services