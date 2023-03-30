How to Watch 2023 High School Basketball Nationals Tournament Live Without Cable

The 2023 NCAA basketball tournaments may be winding down, but there’s a great way for you to see the stars of tomorrow’s March Madness competition before they head to college. That’s the High School Nationals tournament, which is set to begin Thursday, March 30 on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. The tournament features the best boys’ and girls’ teams from across the country, battling it out for the attention of college recruiters. You can watch the 2023 High School Basketball Nationals with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 High School Basketball Nationals

About 2023 High School Basketball Nationals

The 14th annual High School Basketball Nationals tournament will feature the best high school basketball teams in the country competing in post-season play, includes ten teams in the boys’ and girls’ fields ranked in the SCNext Top 25. The competition will showcase 40 ESPN ranked boys players and eight espnW ranked girls players, including six McDonald’s All-Americans.

The three-day tournament begins Thursday, March 30 with the boys’ quarterfinals starting at 12 noon ET on ESPNU. The girls’ semifinals start Friday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The event will culminate on Saturday, April 1, with the girls’ championship at 10 a.m. on ESPN2 and the boys’ championship at noon on ESPN. Ted Emrich and Paul Biancardi will call the boys’ tournament and Matt Schick and Maylana Martin Douglas will go behind the microphone for the girls’ tournament.

Check out a full schedule of the tournament below!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thursday, March 30 12 noon Boys’ Quarterfinal 1

No. 5 St. Paul VI (Va.) vs. No. No. 4 Link Academy (Mo.) ESPNU 2 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 2

No. 11 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 3 Prolific Prep (Calif.) ESPNU 4 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 3

No. 15 AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. No. 4 LuHi (N.Y.) ESPNU 6 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 4

No. 16 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. No. 1 Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU Friday, March 31 10:30 a.m. Girls’ Semifinal 1

McDonogh (Md.) vs. No. 4 LuHi (N.Y) ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Girls’ Semifinal 2

Westtown (Penn.) vs. No. 3 Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Boys’ Semifinal 1 ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Boys’ Semifinal 2 ESPN2 Saturday, Apr 1 10 a.m. Girls’ Championship Game ESPN2 Noon Boys’ Championship Game ESPN

