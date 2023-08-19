How to Watch 2023 High School Basketball Slam Summer Classic Live Online Without Cable

The top high school basketball players will be on display when the Slam Summer Classic broadcasts live from Rucker Park in New York City. 28 of the top boys and girls high school-age players in the United States, headlined by Jaloni Cambridge, Aaliyah Chavez, and Kennedy Smith, will play in one of basketball’s most hallowed grounds. The SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 5 airs this Saturday, Aug. 19 starting at 5 p.m. ET exclusively on the NBA App. Watch by downloading the NBA App.

How to Watch the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 5

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. ET (girls) / 7 p.m. ET (boys)

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. ET (girls) / 7 p.m. ET (boys) Where: The NBA App

The NBA App Streaming: Watch for free on the NBA App

About the SLAM Summer Classic

This will be the fifth year of the annual high school basketball event, where the top high school basketball players showcase their talents to play in college and beyond. NBA stars who have participated in past SLAM Summer Classics include Cassius Stanley, Chet Holmgren, James Wiseman, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Christopher, and RJ Hampton.” as well as future WNBA stars like Flau’jae Johnson, Diamond Johnson, Kiki Rice, and Angel Reese.

The addition of the SLAM Summer Classic to the NBA App is part of the NBA’s commitment to making its digital platform an all-in-one destination for global basketball programming. Over the past year, the NBA App has broadcast select WNBA, Basketball Africa League, and NBA G League Ignite games, as well as Nike Elite Youth Basketball League’s (EYBL) Peach Jam, Jr. NBA Showcase, LNB Betclic ELITE, top pro-am leagues such as the Drew League, Miami Pro League, and AEBL, and more.

What devices can you use to stream the SLAM Summer Classic?

The NBA app is available to stream on most devices, including Roku, Fire TV devices, as well as Android and Apple iOS devices.