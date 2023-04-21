How to Watch 2023 High School Lacrosse Showcase Live For Free Without Cable

ESPNU is gearing up to offer audiences some of the top high school lacrosse televised at any point during 2023. This year’s High School Lacrosse Showcase will air live on the channel starting Friday, April 21. The showcase will feature both boys’ and girls’ teams as they put their best skills on display for a national audience. You can watch the 2023 High School Lacrosse Showcase with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 High School Lacrosse Showcase

When: Starts Friday, April 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU

About 2023 High School Lacrosse Showcase

For the fourth consecutive year, ESPNU will be home to the GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase. The five-game slate begins on Friday, April 21 with a doubleheader featuring the top ten ranked McDonough High School girls’ and boys’ teams. McDonough girls will face Good Counsel at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the boys matchup against Calvert Hall at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s field includes six teams ranked in the Inside Lacrosse Boys’ Top 25 High School Power Rankings and Inside Lacrosse Girls’ Top 25 High School Power Rankings. That means some of the best players in the entire country will be in action during the showcase. Check for a full schedule of games below!

Date Time Game Network Friday, April 21 3:30 p.m. Good Counsel (Md.) at No. 7 McDonogh (Md.) girls ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Calvert Hall (Md.) at No. 2 McDonogh (Md.) boys ESPNU Tuesday, May 2 7 p.m. No. 13 Georgetown Prep (Md.) at Bullis School (Md.) boys ESPNU Wednesday, May 10 5 p.m. No. 10 Chaminade (N.Y.) at No. 1 St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) boys ESPNU Tuesday, May 16 5 p.m. Avon Old Farms (Conn.) at No. 17 Taft (Conn.)boys ESPNU

How to Stream 2023 High School Lacrosse Showcase on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 High School Lacrosse Showcase using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

