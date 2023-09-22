How to Watch 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival Live For Free Without Cable

If you’re a fan of live music who can’t make it to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, good news! The festival will be available to stream live on Hulu starting Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET, and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 23. Big-name acts like Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, and others will be on-hand, and you can stream it live with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

When: Starts Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET

Starts Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET TV: Hulu

Hulu Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

About 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival has been held every September since 2011. It features two nights of non-stop chart-topping hits, musical World Premieres, and never-before-seen collaborations from the world’s most iconic and hottest artists. Home to artists from McCartney to Mary J. Blige, Drake to Deadmau5, and Timberlake to Taylor, the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage is the biggest multi-genre music event anywhere.

Check out a schedule of 2023 iHeart Radio Music Festival performers below. Times and performances are subject to change.

Date Time (ET) Performer Friday, Sept. 22-Satuday, Sept. 23 10:10 p.m. Agenz Mo 10:34 p.m. Lenny Kravitz 11:07 p.m. TLC 11:37 p.m. Sheryl Crow 12:07 a.m. Bakar 12:21 a.m. Lil Durk 12:41 a.m. Tim McGraw 1:11 a.m. Miguel 1:41 a.m. Kane Brown 2:11 a.m. Lil Wayne Saturday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 24 10:10 p.m. Paul Cathen 10:34 p.m. Public Enemy 11:07 p.m. Foo Fighters 11:47 p.m. Thirty Seconds to Mars 12:22 a.m. Kelly Clarkson 12:57 a.m. Fall Out Boy 1:22 a.m. Travis Scott

Can You Stream 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival for Free?

If you’re a new Hulu customer, yes! Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to all new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.