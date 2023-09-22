How to Watch 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival Live For Free Without Cable
If you’re a fan of live music who can’t make it to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, good news! The festival will be available to stream live on Hulu starting Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET, and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 23. Big-name acts like Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, and others will be on-hand, and you can stream it live with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
- When: Starts Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET
- TV: Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
The iHeartRadio Music Festival has been held every September since 2011. It features two nights of non-stop chart-topping hits, musical World Premieres, and never-before-seen collaborations from the world’s most iconic and hottest artists. Home to artists from McCartney to Mary J. Blige, Drake to Deadmau5, and Timberlake to Taylor, the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage is the biggest multi-genre music event anywhere.
Check out a schedule of 2023 iHeart Radio Music Festival performers below. Times and performances are subject to change.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Performer
|Friday, Sept. 22-Satuday, Sept. 23
|10:10 p.m.
|Agenz Mo
|10:34 p.m.
|Lenny Kravitz
|11:07 p.m.
|TLC
|11:37 p.m.
|Sheryl Crow
|12:07 a.m.
|Bakar
|12:21 a.m.
|Lil Durk
|12:41 a.m.
|Tim McGraw
|1:11 a.m.
|Miguel
|1:41 a.m.
|Kane Brown
|2:11 a.m.
|Lil Wayne
|Saturday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 24
|10:10 p.m.
|Paul Cathen
|10:34 p.m.
|Public Enemy
|11:07 p.m.
|Foo Fighters
|11:47 p.m.
|Thirty Seconds to Mars
|12:22 a.m.
|Kelly Clarkson
|12:57 a.m.
|Fall Out Boy
|1:22 a.m.
|Travis Scott
Can You Stream 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival for Free?
If you’re a new Hulu customer, yes! Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to all new customers.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.