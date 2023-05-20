How to Watch 2023 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Live for Free Without Cable

Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 begins this weekend, as 33 IndyCar racers try to start on the pole position for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” NBC Sports’ coverage of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues with four hours of qualifying on Saturday and Sunday on NBC and Peacock. You can watch the action starting this Saturday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. Get all the IndyCar you can handle with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

When: Saturday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET / Sunday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET / Sunday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

About the 2023 Indianapolis 500

Saturday’s qualifying coverage will feature the full field competing for positions in the Indy 500 starting grid with laps around IMS at speeds of over 230 miles per hour, resulting in the starting positions of 13-30.

On Sunday, the pole winner and first four rows of the starting grid will be decided during “Fast Six Qualifying.” “Last Chance Qualifying” will determine starting positions of 31-33, while positions 7-12 will be finalized during “Top 12 Qualifying.”

In addition to the 4 hours of coverage that you’ll see on NBC, Peacock will exclusively stream five hours of qualifying on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET and from 4:30-6 p.m. ET as well as from 2-3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the weekend’s qualifying sessions. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Steve Letarte, Dillon Welch and Dave Burns will provide reports from pit road.

How to Stream the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

