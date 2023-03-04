 Skip to Content
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

How to Watch 2023 Kids Choice Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

A night filled with plenty of fun and lots of slime is right around the corner! Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids Choice Awards recognizes the best of the best in music, TV, and more. This year, the exciting event is hosted by TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and co-host of “CBS Mornings” and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson. The awards show airs live on Nickelodeon from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch Nickelodeon with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 2023 Kids Choice Awards

About 2023 Kids Choice Awards

Get ready for an action-packed evening honoring the top performers, favorite shows and movies, and most impressive athletes in 31 different categories. Several newcomers, including Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, Gayle, Joji, Nicky Youre, and Letitia Wright all made it onto the list of nominees. “Stranger Things” earned six nods, so there’s a chance the popular Netflix series will win big this year.

At the 36th Kids Choice Awards ceremony, Bebe Rehxa and Young Dylan will take the stage to perform. Many other stars will be in attendance as well. Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Pete Davidson, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Anthony Ramos, Seth Rogen, and Lil Baby are all expected to be at the awards show. Be sure to tune in to see who wins, who gets slimed, and who else appears at the star-studded event.

Leading up to the event, fans can vote online for their favorite stars, series, movies, and more. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

Can you watch 2023 Kids Choice Awards for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Nickelodeon on Philo.

You can watch 2023 Kids Choice Awards with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Kids Choice Awards?

You can watch Nickelodeon on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 Kids Choice Awards Trailer

