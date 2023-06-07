 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MotorTrend+ MotorTrend Network

How to Watch 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

When people think about endurance sports, generally they think of marathons, triathlons, cross-country races, the Tour de France, or even ultra marathons, but this week, one of the most grueling challenges in all of sports takes to the track. The 2023 edition of the Le Mans 24-Hour race begins its two days of practice and qualifying rounds on Wednesday, June 7 before the race officially gets underway on Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch all of the action this week on MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV. Don’t miss a minute (or hour) of the excitement with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo and a 7-Day Free Trial of MotorTrend+.

How to Watch the 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race

About the 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race

MotorTrend is bringing racing fans in the United States and Canada exclusive coverage of the 100th anniversary of The 24 Hours of Le Mans. The world’s oldest active sports car endurance race first took place in 1923, and Le Mans has come to be considered one of the most prestigious auto races in the world. Beginning on Saturday, June 10, for 24 straight hours in the small town of Le Mans, France racers will look to make history. The event can be streamed live in its entirety on MotorTrend+ or watched live on MotorTrend TV.

Additionally, beginning on Wednesday, June 7, MotorTrend+ will be airing the practice and qualifying rounds in their entirety.

What Is the Broadcast Schedule for the 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race?

Date Event Start End Platform
Wednesday June 7, 2023 Free Practice 1 7:45 am 11:15 am MotorTrend+
Qualifying Practice 12:45 pm 2:15 pm MotorTrend+
Free Practice 2 3:45 pm 6:15 pm MotorTrend+
Thursday June 8, 2023 Free Practice 3 8:45 am 12:15 pm MotorTrend+
Hyperpole Qualifying 1:45 pm 3:15 pm MotorTrend+
Free Practice 4 3:45 am 5:15 pm MotorTrend+
Saturday June 10, 2023 Warmup 5:45 am 6:30 am MotorTrend+
World Feed Race (Primary Feed) 9:00 am 11:00 am Sunday MotorTrend TV
World Feed Race (Individual Dash Cams) 9:00 am 11:00 am Sunday MotorTrend+

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race?

MotorTrend+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

MotorTrend TV is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
MotorTrend Network-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: MotorTrend Network + 18 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: MotorTrend Network + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: MotorTrend Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MotorTrend Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: MotorTrend Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: MotorTrend Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of the 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.