How to Watch 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race Live for Free Without Cable

When people think about endurance sports, generally they think of marathons, triathlons, cross-country races, the Tour de France, or even ultra marathons, but this week, one of the most grueling challenges in all of sports takes to the track. The 2023 edition of the Le Mans 24-Hour race begins its two days of practice and qualifying rounds on Wednesday, June 7 before the race officially gets underway on Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch all of the action this week on MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV. Don’t miss a minute (or hour) of the excitement with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo and a 7-Day Free Trial of MotorTrend+.

How to Watch the 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race

About the 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race

MotorTrend is bringing racing fans in the United States and Canada exclusive coverage of the 100th anniversary of The 24 Hours of Le Mans. The world’s oldest active sports car endurance race first took place in 1923, and Le Mans has come to be considered one of the most prestigious auto races in the world. Beginning on Saturday, June 10, for 24 straight hours in the small town of Le Mans, France racers will look to make history. The event can be streamed live in its entirety on MotorTrend+ or watched live on MotorTrend TV.

Additionally, beginning on Wednesday, June 7, MotorTrend+ will be airing the practice and qualifying rounds in their entirety.

What Is the Broadcast Schedule for the 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race?

Date Event Start End Platform Wednesday June 7, 2023 Free Practice 1 7:45 am 11:15 am MotorTrend+ Qualifying Practice 12:45 pm 2:15 pm MotorTrend+ Free Practice 2 3:45 pm 6:15 pm MotorTrend+ Thursday June 8, 2023 Free Practice 3 8:45 am 12:15 pm MotorTrend+ Hyperpole Qualifying 1:45 pm 3:15 pm MotorTrend+ Free Practice 4 3:45 am 5:15 pm MotorTrend+ Saturday June 10, 2023 Warmup 5:45 am 6:30 am MotorTrend+ World Feed Race (Primary Feed) 9:00 am 11:00 am Sunday MotorTrend TV World Feed Race (Individual Dash Cams) 9:00 am 11:00 am Sunday MotorTrend+

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Le Mans 24-Hour Race?

MotorTrend+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

MotorTrend TV is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

