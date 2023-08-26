How to Watch 2023 Little League World Series Championship Rounds Live For Free Without Cable

There are just a few teams left in the 2023 Little League World Series! That means it’s championship time, and the final rounds of the tournament begin with the International Championship Game on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC. They continue through Sunday, Aug. 27 when the Little League World Series Championship game starts at 3 p.m. Watch those games on ABC and the third-place game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Little League World Series Championship Rounds

About 2023 Little League World Series Championship Rounds

In the United States Championship Game, the Southwest regional team (from Needville, TX) will face the West regional team (from El Segundo, CA). These teams have already played once in this year’s LLWS, with the Needville crew winning by a score of 3-1.

The Caribbean team from Willemstad, Curaçao will take on the Asia-Pacific squad from Taiwan in the International Championship game. The winners of the two championship games will go on to face each other in the Little League World Series Championship, while the two losers will play against one another in the third-place game. Check for a full schedule of the weekend’s events below.

Date Time (ET) Game Channel(s) Sat., Aug. 26 12:30 p.m. International Championship Game ABC, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. United States Championship Game ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun., Aug. 27 10 a.m. Consolation Game / Third Place Game ESPN 12:30 p.m. Web Gems/World Series Preview ESPN 3 p.m. World Series Championship Game ABC, ESPN Deportes

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Little League World Series Championship rounds using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

