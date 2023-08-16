How to Watch 2023 Little League World Series Live Without Cable

Could the MLB World Series champion of tomorrow be about to take the diamond at the 2023 Little League World Series? There’s only one way to find out! The 2023 Little League World Series begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. The regional tournaments are all finished, now it’s time to see which squad of youngsters will be named world champions! You can watch the 2023 Little League World Series with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Little League World Series

About 2023 Little League World Series

The Little League World Series will feature 20 teams for the second year in a row, as winners from regional tournaments both in the United States and internationally will converge on Williamsport, PA. There will be an international bracket and a domestic bracket, and the winner of each will come together to play in the epic 2023 Little League World Series final on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Little League World Series below.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wednesday, Aug. 16 1 p.m. Europe-Africa Region (Czech Republic) vs. Panama Region (Veraguas) ESPN 3 p.m. Mountain Region (Henderson, Nevada) vs. Metro Region (Smithfield, Rhode Island) ESPN 5 p.m. Japan Region (Musashi Fuchu) vs. Cuba Region (Bayamo) ESPN 7 p.m. Southwest Region (Texas East) vs. Mid-Atlantic Region (Media, Pennsylvania) ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 1 p.m. Caribbean Region (Curacao) vs. Australia Region (Hills) ESPN 3 p.m. Northwest Region (Northeast Seattle) vs. New England Region (Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond, Maine) ESPN 5 p.m. Canada Region (North Regina, Saskatchewan) vs. Asia-Pacific Region (Chinese Taipei) ESPN 7 p.m. West Region (El Segundo, California) vs. Great Lakes Region (New Albany, Ohio) ESPN2 Friday, Aug. 18 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Latin America Region (Venezuela A) ESPN 3 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. Southeast Region (Tennessee) ESPN 5 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Mexico Region (Municipal De Tijuana) ESPN 7 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Midwest Region (Fargo, N.D.) ESPN Saturday, Aug. 19 1 p.m. Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser ESPN 3 p.m. Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser ESPN 5 p.m. Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser ESPN 7 p.m. Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser ESPN2 Sunday, Aug. 20 9 a.m. Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner ESPN 11 a.m. Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner ESPN 1 p.m. Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner ESPN 2 p.m. Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner ABC Monday, Aug. 21 1 p.m. Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner ESPN 3 p.m. Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner ESPN 5 p.m. Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner ESPN 7 p.m. Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner ESPN2 Tuesday, Aug. 22 1 p.m. Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner ESPN 3 p.m. Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner ESPN 5 p.m. Game 23 loser vs. Game 17 winner ESPN 7 p.m. Game 24 loser vs. Game 18 winner ESPN Wednesday, Aug. 23 1 p.m. Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner ESPN 3 p.m. Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner ESPN 5 p.m. Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 ESPN 7 p.m. Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 ESPN Thursday, Aug. 24 3 p.m. Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner on ESPN ESPN 7 p.m. Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner ESPN Friday, Aug. 25 7 p.m. Little League Home Run Derby ESPN Saturday, Aug. 26 12:30 p.m. International Championship ABC 3:30 p.m. U.S. Championship ABC Sunday, Aug. 27 11 a.m. Consolation Game ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Championship ABC

