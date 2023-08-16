How to Watch 2023 Little League World Series Live Without Cable
Could the MLB World Series champion of tomorrow be about to take the diamond at the 2023 Little League World Series? There’s only one way to find out! The 2023 Little League World Series begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. The regional tournaments are all finished, now it’s time to see which squad of youngsters will be named world champions! You can watch the 2023 Little League World Series with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 Little League World Series
- When: Starts Wednesday, Aug. 16
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2023 Little League World Series
The Little League World Series will feature 20 teams for the second year in a row, as winners from regional tournaments both in the United States and internationally will converge on Williamsport, PA. There will be an international bracket and a domestic bracket, and the winner of each will come together to play in the epic 2023 Little League World Series final on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Little League World Series below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Wednesday, Aug. 16
|1 p.m.
|Europe-Africa Region (Czech Republic) vs. Panama Region (Veraguas)
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Mountain Region (Henderson, Nevada) vs. Metro Region (Smithfield, Rhode Island)
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Japan Region (Musashi Fuchu) vs. Cuba Region (Bayamo)
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Southwest Region (Texas East) vs. Mid-Atlantic Region (Media, Pennsylvania)
|ESPN
|Thursday, Aug. 17
|1 p.m.
|Caribbean Region (Curacao) vs. Australia Region (Hills)
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Northwest Region (Northeast Seattle) vs. New England Region (Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond, Maine)
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Canada Region (North Regina, Saskatchewan) vs. Asia-Pacific Region (Chinese Taipei)
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|West Region (El Segundo, California) vs. Great Lakes Region (New Albany, Ohio)
|ESPN2
|Friday, Aug. 18
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Latin America Region (Venezuela A)
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 2 vs. Southeast Region (Tennessee)
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Mexico Region (Municipal De Tijuana)
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Midwest Region (Fargo, N.D.)
|ESPN
|Saturday, Aug. 19
|1 p.m.
|Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser
|ESPN2
|Sunday, Aug. 20
|9 a.m.
|Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner
|ESPN
|11 a.m.
|Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner
|ABC
|Monday, Aug. 21
|1 p.m.
|Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner
|ESPN2
|Tuesday, Aug. 22
|1 p.m.
|Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Game 23 loser vs. Game 17 winner
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 24 loser vs. Game 18 winner
|ESPN
|Wednesday, Aug. 23
|1 p.m.
|Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Game 27 winner vs. Game 25
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 28 winner vs. Game 26
|ESPN
|Thursday, Aug. 24
|3 p.m.
|Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner on ESPN
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner
|ESPN
|Friday, Aug. 25
|7 p.m.
|Little League Home Run Derby
|ESPN
|Saturday, Aug. 26
|12:30 p.m.
|International Championship
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|U.S. Championship
|ABC
|Sunday, Aug. 27
|11 a.m.
|Consolation Game
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Little League World Series Championship
|ABC
How to Stream 2023 Little League World Series on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Little League World Series using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•