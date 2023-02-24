 Skip to Content
The CW

How to Watch 2023 LIV Golf Season Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 LIV Golf season is set to begin on Friday, Feb. 24 on The CW. LIV’s coverage includes a shotgun start, distinctive live leaderboard, enhanced drone coverage, statistics-driven graphics, and fast-paced coverage featuring nearly twice as many golf shots per hour than traditional golf coverage. It’s the highest-octane golf you’ll ever see, and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 LIV Golf Season

About 2023 LIV Golf Season

Thanks to its innovative rules, LIV golf offers the most action per minute of any golfing league in the world. The season will feature 14 total tournaments from locations around the globe, which will air on The CW in 100% of American markets. Tournaments occurring outside North America will air on The CW on a tape delay, to ensure they stick to the 1 p.m.-6 p.m. time slot. International tournaments will stream live on the CW app. All tournaments taking place in North America will air live.

Check out a full schedule of the 14 tournaments below!

Dates Course
February 24-26 Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course (Mexico)
March 17-19 The Gallery Golf Club (Tucson, Arizona)
March 31-April 2 Orange County National (Orlando, Florida)
April 21-23 The Grange Golf Club (Adelaide, Australia)
April 28-30 The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (Singapore)
May 12-14 Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
May 26-28 Trump National Golf Club (Washington D.C.)
June 30-July 2 Real Club Valderrama (Spain)
July 7-9 Centurion Club (London, United Kingdom)
August 4-6 The Old White at The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)
August 11-13 Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (Bedminster, New Jersey
September 22-24 Rich Harvest Farms (Chicago, Illinois)
October 20-22 Trump National Doral Golf Club (Miami, Florida
November 3-5 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

How to Stream 2023 LIV Golf Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 LIV Golf Season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
The CW---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: The CW + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: The CW + 25 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: The CW + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: The CW + 32 Top Cable Channels

Preview the 2023 LIV Season

