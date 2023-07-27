How to Watch 2023 LPGA Evian Championship Live Without Cable

Live from the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France comes the 2023 Evian Championship, one of the LPGA’s top events of the year. The Evian Championship starts Thursday, July 27 at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock, Golf Channel and NBC Sports Digital, and marks the first of five consecutive international events held on the LPGA Tour. Most of the top women’s golfers from across the globe will be competing for a prize purse in excess of $6 million. You can watch every swing of the 2023 Evian Championship with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 LPGA Evian Championship

About 2023 LPGA Evian Championship

The Evian Championship was founded in 1994, and became an LPGA co-sanctioned event in 2000. Despite being the most recent major added to the women’s tour, the Evian consistently delivers high-level play from the world’s best women to play the sport. Evian is seen as a tricky course, full of hills and difficult-to-locate holes that makes for occasionally-challenging play.

Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang, Minjee Lee and Allison Corpuz are among the top competitors aiming to take home the 2023 Evian Championship. Check out a full broadcast schedule of the 2023 Evian Championship below.

Day Peacock/GOLF Channel Peacock/NBC Sports Digital Thursday, July 27 5-7 a.m./9:30-11:30 a.m. 7-8 a.m./11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, July 28 5-7 a.m./9:30-11:30 a.m. 7-8 a.m./11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 5:30-11 a.m. Sunday, July 30 5:30-11 a.m.

