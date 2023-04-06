How to Watch 2023 Masters Golf Tournament Live For Free Without Cable
The Masters is one of the most well-known and distinguished golf tournaments in the world. Starting Thursday, April 6, golfers from the world over will convene in Augusta, Georgia to compete for the honor of lifting a green jacket of their own at the tournament’s end. The broadcasting duties of this year’s tournament will be split amongst ESPN and CBS, so you’ll need a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to watch from start to finish.
How to Watch 2023 Masters Golf Tournament
- When: Starts Thursday, April 6 at 9:15 a.m. ET
- TV: CBS, ESPN
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About 2023 Masters Golf Tournament
Continuing a yearly tradition, coverage of this year’s Masters tournament will be split between the ESPN family of networks and CBS. ESPN will get the first two rounds of the event, along with live coverage of Amen Corner, featured holes and groups, and more. Then coverage will switch to CBS, which will host the final two rounds of the tournament. All Masters coverage on CBS can also be streamed simultaneously on Paramount+ Premium.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Platform
|Thu., April 6
|9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Groups
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
4, 5 and 6
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Masters Amen Corner Live
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
15 and 16
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
|First Round (encore)
|ESPN
|11:35 p.m. - 11:50 p.m.
|First Round Highlights
|CBS, Paramount+
|Fri., April 7
|3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.
|First Round (encore)
|ESPN2
|10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|SportsCenter at the Masters
|ESPN
|9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Groups
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
4, 5 and 6
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Masters Amen Corner Live
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
15 and 16
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
|Welcome to the Masters
|ESPN
|3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
|Second Round (encore)
|ESPN
|11:35 p.m. - 11:50 p.m.
|Second Round Highlights
|CBS, Paramount+
|Sat., April 8
|3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.
|Second Round (encore)
|ESPN2
|10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Masters Featured Groups
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
4, 5 and 6
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Masters Amen Corner Live
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
15 and 16
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
|Third Round
|CBS, Paramount+
|5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Sun., April 9
|10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Masters Featured Groups
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
4, 5 and 6
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Masters Amen Corner Live
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|12:30 – 6:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
15 and 16
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
|Final Round
|CBS, Paramount+
|5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
|Final Round
|ESPN Deportes
How to Stream 2023 Masters Golf Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Masters Golf Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$4.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-