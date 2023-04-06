How to Watch 2023 Masters Golf Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

The Masters is one of the most well-known and distinguished golf tournaments in the world. Starting Thursday, April 6, golfers from the world over will convene in Augusta, Georgia to compete for the honor of lifting a green jacket of their own at the tournament’s end. The broadcasting duties of this year’s tournament will be split amongst ESPN and CBS, so you’ll need a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to watch from start to finish.

Continuing a yearly tradition, coverage of this year’s Masters tournament will be split between the ESPN family of networks and CBS. ESPN will get the first two rounds of the event, along with live coverage of Amen Corner, featured holes and groups, and more. Then coverage will switch to CBS, which will host the final two rounds of the tournament. All Masters coverage on CBS can also be streamed simultaneously on Paramount+ Premium.

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platform Thu., April 6 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Masters Featured Groups ESPN+, ESPN App 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



4, 5 and 6 ESPN+, ESPN App 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live ESPN+, ESPN App 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



15 and 16 ESPN+, ESPN App 3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. First Round ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. First Round (encore) ESPN 11:35 p.m. - 11:50 p.m. First Round Highlights CBS, Paramount+ Fri., April 7 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. First Round (encore) ESPN2 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. SportsCenter at the Masters ESPN 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Masters Featured Groups ESPN+, ESPN App 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



4, 5 and 6 ESPN+, ESPN App 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live ESPN+, ESPN App 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



15 and 16 ESPN+, ESPN App 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Welcome to the Masters ESPN 3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Second Round ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Second Round (encore) ESPN 11:35 p.m. - 11:50 p.m. Second Round Highlights CBS, Paramount+ Sat., April 8 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Second Round (encore) ESPN2 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. Masters Featured Groups ESPN+, ESPN App 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



4, 5 and 6 ESPN+, ESPN App 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live ESPN+, ESPN App 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



15 and 16 ESPN+, ESPN App 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Third Round CBS, Paramount+ 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Third Round ESPN Deportes Sun., April 9 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. Masters Featured Groups ESPN+, ESPN App 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



4, 5 and 6 ESPN+, ESPN App 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live ESPN+, ESPN App 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



15 and 16 ESPN+, ESPN App 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Final Round CBS, Paramount+ 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Final Round ESPN Deportes

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Masters Golf Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

