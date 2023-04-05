How to Watch 2023 Masters Tournament Par 3 Competition Live Without Cable

The Masters golf tournament is steeped in tradition, and perhaps one of the most beloved traditions of the entire event is the Par 3 competition. Past tournament winners and current entrants combine to play nine holes, and at the end the golfer with the best score against par is declared the winner. This year’s Par 3 competition will be carried on ESPN and ESPN+, and you’ll need both to watch the entire thing! ESPN+ is a standalone subscription, and you can grab ESPN with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Masters Par 3 Competition

About 2023 Masters Par 3 Competition

Part competition, part relaxation event on the eve of the crucible that is competing at the Masters, the history of the Par 3 Contest dates back more than half a century. Past Masters winners and current competitors wind their way around a short, nine-hole layout nestled in the northeast corner of the Augusta National grounds.

Of all the traditions at the Masters, thee are certainly none more adorable than the Par 3 contest. It’s a family affair to be sure, as wives, girlfriends, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews are eligible to serve as caddies. Frequently, it’s the littlest tykes on the course that are responsible for trying to lift flagsticks that are often bigger than they are!

Coverage of the Par 3 contest will begin at 12 noon on ESPN+, and will continue at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Date Time (ET) Platform Wednesday, April 5 12 noon - 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ESPN

How to Stream 2023 Masters Par 3 Competition on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Masters Par 3 Competition using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services