How to Watch 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Live Without Cable

You’ve got one last chance to get your outfit dry-cleaned and your shoes ready! The 2023 Met Gala takes place Monday, May 1, and the red-carpet leadup to the event will be broadcast live on E!. Every year, the gala brings together celebrities, fashion icons, politicians and more to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. You can watch the glamorous event with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

This year’s Met Gala will be hosted by Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Wintour has presided over the Met Gala since 1995, and under her watch, it has become a much-loved celebration of all things fashion. That’s a big reason why the event brings in eight-figure donations year after year, a testament to the gala itself and the museum it raises funds on behalf of.

The Met Gala theme in 2023 is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” As the name might suggest, audiences can expect to see plenty of tributes to Lagerfeld’s work in the red carpet proceedings for the Met Gala. Lagerfeld worked for many prestigious design houses in his day, including Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel, so the outfits will be decidedly upscale (as per usual for the Met Gala).

