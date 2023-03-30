 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Miami Open Tennis Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 Miami Open will conclude play on Sunday, April 2, but there’s a lot more tennis left to be contested first! World-renowned players like Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, and Jessica Pegula are battling it out for a shot at being named champion of their respective fields. All coverage of the 2023 Miami Open is available via the Tennis Channel, which means if you want to see the rest of the tournament you’ll need a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Miami Open

About 2023 Miami Open

The dream of an international tennis tournament in Miami stretches back to the 1960s, when top tennis players such as Jack Kramer, Pancho Segura and Butch Buchholz toured the country in a car, playing matches wherever they could. This was before the days of Open tennis, and they travelled with a portable canvas court, some dreams, and not much else.

Now a two-week event that showcases one of the deepest fields of the year, the Miami Open has reached the next level in presenting an international sports extravaganza. With more than $17 million in prize money up for grabs, there can be no doubting that the Miami Open is one of the most prestigious events on the tennis schedule outside of the Grand Slam tournaments.

Check below for a schedule of remaining 2023 Miami Open events!

Date Time (ET) Event Network
Thursday, March 30 1 p.m. (Stadium)

3 p.m. (Outer Courts)		 Women’s Singles Semifinals / Men’s Singles Quarterfinals / ATP Doubles Session 19 Tennis Channel
7 p.m. Women’s Singles Semifinals / Men’s Singles Quarterfinals / ATP Doubles Session 20 Tennis Channel
Friday, March 31 1 p.m. Men’s Singles Semifinals / WTA Doubles Session 21 Tennis Channel
7 p.m. Men’s Singles Semifinals / WTA Doubles Session 22 Tennis Channel
Saturday, April 1 1 p.m. Men’s Doubles Final / Women’s Singles Final Session 23 Tennis Channel
Sunday, April 2 1 p.m. Men’s Singles Final / Women’s Doubles Final Session 24 Tennis Channel

How to Stream 2023 Miami Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Miami Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Tennis Channel≥ $99.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Tennis Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

Watch Highlights of Carlos Alcarez vs. Dusan Lajovic at 2023 Miami Open

