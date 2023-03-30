 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 MLB Opening Day Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

Spring has sprung, and for many sports fans across the United States that means one thing: baseball season is here! MLB’s Opening Day is Thursday, March 30, and each team will be in action across various channels around the country. Check below to see when your favorite team will be playing, and watch every strike, stolen base and home run with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 MLB Opening Day

About 2023 MLB Opening Day

It felt like it would never get here, but at long last Opening Day is upon us! What made it feel especially doubtful this year was the ongoing drama between MLB and Diamond Sports Group, which operates the collection of 19 Bally Sports regional sports networks that broadcast the games of 14 teams around the league.

That drama is still ongoing, but it appears there will be MLB games on Bally Sports RSNs to start the season, at least. Check below for a full schedule of Opening Day games! Rockies, Padres, Diamondbacks and Dodgers fans take note; your favorite team is still working out how to proceed without an RSN partner, so games may not be available initially.

Time (ET) Matchup Network
1:05 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals MLB Network
1:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees MLB Network, YES Network
2:10 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox MASN2, NESN
2:20 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network
3:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Bally Sports Detroit
4:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Bally Sports Southwest
4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Bally Sports Ohio
4:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres TBD
4:10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Bally Sports Midwest
4:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City
4:10 p.m. New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins MLB Network
7:08 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros ESPN
10:07 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics NBC Sports California, MLB Network
10:10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers TBD
10:10 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners MLB Network

How to Stream 2023 MLB Opening Day on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch 2023 MLB Opening Day using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Bally Sports+, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$19.99
NBC Sports California≥ $99.99----
ESPN---
MLB Network≥ $99.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		--
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports North≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $99.99-----
Marquee Sports Network≥ $99.99------
MASN2≥ $99.99-------
YES Network≥ $99.99-------
NESN≥ $99.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, ESPN, MLB Network, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MASN2, YES Network, and NESN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC Sports California, ESPN, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, and NESN + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of 2023 MLB Opening Day

