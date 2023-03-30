How to Watch 2023 MLB Opening Day Live For Free Without Cable

Spring has sprung, and for many sports fans across the United States that means one thing: baseball season is here! MLB’s Opening Day is Thursday, March 30, and each team will be in action across various channels around the country. Check below to see when your favorite team will be playing, and watch every strike, stolen base and home run with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 MLB Opening Day

When: Thursday, March 30 starting at 1:05 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 30 starting at 1:05 p.m. ET TV: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 MLB Opening Day

It felt like it would never get here, but at long last Opening Day is upon us! What made it feel especially doubtful this year was the ongoing drama between MLB and Diamond Sports Group, which operates the collection of 19 Bally Sports regional sports networks that broadcast the games of 14 teams around the league.

That drama is still ongoing, but it appears there will be MLB games on Bally Sports RSNs to start the season, at least. Check below for a full schedule of Opening Day games! Rockies, Padres, Diamondbacks and Dodgers fans take note; your favorite team is still working out how to proceed without an RSN partner, so games may not be available initially.

How to Stream 2023 MLB Opening Day on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch 2023 MLB Opening Day using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Bally Sports+, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services