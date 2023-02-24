How to Watch 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend Live For Free Without Cable

The MLB season is just over a month away, which means Spring Training is about to begin! The league’s first two spring training games take place on Friday, Feb. 24 from sunny Arizona. Watching Spring Training games can be tricky, as not all are broadcast on the league’s out-of-market games package MLB.TV. Check below to see if you can watch either of this Friday’s games, and where you can catch all this weekend’s action! You can watch many of this weekend’s MLB Spring Training games with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend

When: Starts Friday, Feb. 24 at 3:05 p.m.

Starts Friday, Feb. 24 at 3:05 p.m. TV: Various Regional Sports Networks

Various Regional Sports Networks Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

About 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend

Spring Training is the annual period before the MLB regular season that allows teams to fine tune their roster and make sure each player is ready for the long year ahead. Not all games scheduled for this weekend will appear on television, so check below for a full schedule of every game from Friday-Sunday, and where you can watch it!

Friday, Feb. 24

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV Radio Friday, Feb. 24 3:05 p.m. Rangers vs. Royals KC: KCSP 3:10 p.m. Mariners vs. Padres SD: Bally Sports San Diego SEA: KIRO SD: KWFN

Saturday, Feb. 25

Sunday, Feb. 26

