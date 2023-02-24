How to Watch 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend Live For Free Without Cable
The MLB season is just over a month away, which means Spring Training is about to begin! The league’s first two spring training games take place on Friday, Feb. 24 from sunny Arizona. Watching Spring Training games can be tricky, as not all are broadcast on the league’s out-of-market games package MLB.TV. Check below to see if you can watch either of this Friday’s games, and where you can catch all this weekend’s action! You can watch many of this weekend’s MLB Spring Training games with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend
- When: Starts Friday, Feb. 24 at 3:05 p.m.
- TV: Various Regional Sports Networks
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend
Spring Training is the annual period before the MLB regular season that allows teams to fine tune their roster and make sure each player is ready for the long year ahead. Not all games scheduled for this weekend will appear on television, so check below for a full schedule of every game from Friday-Sunday, and where you can watch it!
Friday, Feb. 24
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|Radio
|Friday, Feb. 24
|3:05 p.m.
|Rangers vs. Royals
|KC: KCSP
|3:10 p.m.
|Mariners vs. Padres
|SD: Bally Sports San Diego
|SEA: KIRO SD: KWFN
Saturday, Feb. 25
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|Radio
|Saturday, Feb. 25
|1:05 p.m.
|Mets (split squad) vs. Astros
|HOU: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|HOU: KBME
|1:05 p.m.
|Nationals vs. Cardinals
|STL: Bally Sports Midwest
|WSH: The Team 980 STL: KMOX
|1:05 p.m.
|Blue Jays vs. Pirates
|PIT: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|1:05 p.m.
|Twins (ss) vs. Orioles
|BAL: 98 Rock
|1:05 p.m.
|Rays vs. Twins (ss)
|MIN: WCCO
|1:05 p.m.
|Phillies (ss) vs. Tigers
|DET: WXYTAM
|1:05 p.m.
|Red Sox vs. Braves
|BOS: NESN
|BOS: WEEI ATL: WCNN
|1:05 p.m.
|Yankees vs. Phillies (ss)
|PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia
|PHI: WIP
|3:05 p.m.
|Guardians vs. Reds
|CLE: Bally Sports Great Lakes CIN: Bally Sports Ohio
|CLE: WTAM CIN: WLW
|3:05 p.m.
|D-backs (ss) vs. Athletics
|OAK: NBC Sports California
|OAK: A’s Cast
|3:05 p.m.
|Giants vs. Cubs
|CHC: Marquee Sports Network
|SF: KNBR CHC: WSCR
|3:05 p.m.
|Royals vs. Rangers
|KC: Bally Sports Kansas City TEX: Bally Sports Southwest
|KC: MLB.com TEX: 105.3
|3:05 p.m.
|Padres vs. White Sox
|CWS: NBC Sports Chicago
|SD: KWFN CWS: WMVP
|3:05 p.m.
|Rockies vs. D-backs (ss)
|COL: KOA AZ: 98.7 FM
|3:05 p.m.
|Angels vs. Mariners
|SEA: Root Sports Northwest
|SEA: KIRO
|3:05 p.m.
|Dodgers vs. Brewers
|LAD: Spectrum SportsNet LA MIL: Bally Sports Wisconsin
|LAD: KTNQ 570 MIL: WTMJ
Sunday, Feb. 26
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|Radio
|Sunday, Feb. 26
|1:05 p.m.
|Orioles vs. Tigers
|BAL: 98 Rock DET: 97.1
|1:05 p.m.
|Astros vs. Nationals (ss)
|HOU: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|HOU: KBME WSH: MLB.com
|1:05 p.m.
|Rays vs. Red Sox
|BOS: NESN
|BOS: WEEI
|1:05 p.m.
|Twins vs. Phillies
|PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia
|PHI: WIP
|1:05 p.m.
|Braves vs. Yankees (ss)
|NYY: YESAPP
|ATL: WCNN
|1:07 p.m.
|Yankees (ss) vs. Blue Jays
|MLB Network
|1:10 p.m.
|Cardinals vs. Marlins
|STL: Bally Sports Midwest MIA: Bally Sports Florida
|STL: MLB.com MIA: FOX940AM WAQI
|3:05 p.m.
|Cubs vs. Dodgers
|CHC: Marquee Sports Network LAD: Spectrum SportsNet LA
|LAD: KTNQ 570
|3:05 p.m.
|Mariners vs. Royals
|SEA: KIRO KC: KCSP
|3:05 p.m.
|Reds vs. Giants
|CIN: WSAI SF: KNBR
|3:05 p.m.
|Rangers vs. Guardians
|TEX: Bally Sports Southwest CLE: Bally Sports Great Lakes
|TEX: 105.3 CLE: WTAM
|3:10 p.m.
|D-backs vs. Padres
|AZ: Bally Sports Arizona SD: Bally Sports San Diego
|AZ: ESPN 620 SD: KWFN
|3:10 p.m.
|Athletics vs. Brewers (ss)
|OAK: A’s Cast MIL: WTMJ
How to Stream 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Bally Sports+, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Great Lakes, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, NESN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago, Root Sports Northwest, and Bally Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels
Price: $85.98
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, NESN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago, Root Sports Northwest, and Bally Sports Wisconsin + 25 Top Cable Channels
Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Bally Sports Wisconsin
Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California, and NBC Sports Chicago + 33 Top Cable Channels