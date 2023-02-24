 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The MLB season is just over a month away, which means Spring Training is about to begin! The league’s first two spring training games take place on Friday, Feb. 24 from sunny Arizona. Watching Spring Training games can be tricky, as not all are broadcast on the league’s out-of-market games package MLB.TV. Check below to see if you can watch either of this Friday’s games, and where you can catch all this weekend’s action! You can watch many of this weekend’s MLB Spring Training games with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend

About 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend

Spring Training is the annual period before the MLB regular season that allows teams to fine tune their roster and make sure each player is ready for the long year ahead. Not all games scheduled for this weekend will appear on television, so check below for a full schedule of every game from Friday-Sunday, and where you can watch it!

Friday, Feb. 24

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV Radio
Friday, Feb. 24 3:05 p.m. Rangers vs. Royals KC: KCSP
3:10 p.m. Mariners vs. Padres SD: Bally Sports San Diego SEA: KIRO SD: KWFN

Saturday, Feb. 25

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV Radio
Saturday, Feb. 25 1:05 p.m. Mets (split squad) vs. Astros HOU: AT&T SportsNet Southwest HOU: KBME
1:05 p.m. Nationals vs. Cardinals STL: Bally Sports Midwest WSH: The Team 980 STL: KMOX
1:05 p.m. Blue Jays vs. Pirates PIT: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
1:05 p.m. Twins (ss) vs. Orioles BAL: 98 Rock
1:05 p.m. Rays vs. Twins (ss) MIN: WCCO
1:05 p.m. Phillies (ss) vs. Tigers DET: WXYTAM
1:05 p.m. Red Sox vs. Braves BOS: NESN BOS: WEEI ATL: WCNN
1:05 p.m. Yankees vs. Phillies (ss) PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI: WIP
3:05 p.m. Guardians vs. Reds CLE: Bally Sports Great Lakes CIN: Bally Sports Ohio CLE: WTAM CIN: WLW
3:05 p.m. D-backs (ss) vs. Athletics OAK: NBC Sports California OAK: A’s Cast
3:05 p.m. Giants vs. Cubs CHC: Marquee Sports Network SF: KNBR CHC: WSCR
3:05 p.m. Royals vs. Rangers KC: Bally Sports Kansas City TEX: Bally Sports Southwest KC: MLB.com TEX: 105.3
3:05 p.m. Padres vs. White Sox CWS: NBC Sports Chicago SD: KWFN CWS: WMVP
3:05 p.m. Rockies vs. D-backs (ss) COL: KOA AZ: 98.7 FM
3:05 p.m. Angels vs. Mariners SEA: Root Sports Northwest SEA: KIRO
3:05 p.m. Dodgers vs. Brewers LAD: Spectrum SportsNet LA MIL: Bally Sports Wisconsin LAD: KTNQ 570 MIL: WTMJ

Sunday, Feb. 26

Date Time (ET) Matchup TV Radio
Sunday, Feb. 26 1:05 p.m. Orioles vs. Tigers BAL: 98 Rock DET: 97.1
1:05 p.m. Astros vs. Nationals (ss) HOU: AT&T SportsNet Southwest HOU: KBME WSH: MLB.com
1:05 p.m. Rays vs. Red Sox BOS: NESN BOS: WEEI
1:05 p.m. Twins vs. Phillies PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI: WIP
1:05 p.m. Braves vs. Yankees (ss) NYY: YESAPP ATL: WCNN
1:07 p.m. Yankees (ss) vs. Blue Jays MLB Network
1:10 p.m. Cardinals vs. Marlins STL: Bally Sports Midwest MIA: Bally Sports Florida STL: MLB.com MIA: FOX940AM WAQI
3:05 p.m. Cubs vs. Dodgers CHC: Marquee Sports Network LAD: Spectrum SportsNet LA LAD: KTNQ 570
3:05 p.m. Mariners vs. Royals SEA: KIRO KC: KCSP
3:05 p.m. Reds vs. Giants CIN: WSAI SF: KNBR
3:05 p.m. Rangers vs. Guardians TEX: Bally Sports Southwest CLE: Bally Sports Great Lakes TEX: 105.3 CLE: WTAM
3:10 p.m. D-backs vs. Padres AZ: Bally Sports Arizona SD: Bally Sports San Diego AZ: ESPN 620 SD: KWFN
3:10 p.m. Athletics vs. Brewers (ss) OAK: A’s Cast MIL: WTMJ

How to Stream 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 MLB Spring Training Opening Weekend using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Bally Sports+, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $99.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $99.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia-----
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports Florida≥ $99.99-----
Marquee Sports Network≥ $99.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $99.99-----
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $99.99-------
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $99.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $99.99------
NESN≥ $99.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $99.99-----
NBC Sports California≥ $99.99----
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $99.99-----
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $99.99----
Root Sports Northwest≥ $99.99------
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Great Lakes, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, NESN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago, Root Sports Northwest, and Bally Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, NESN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago, Root Sports Northwest, and Bally Sports Wisconsin + 25 Top Cable Channels

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California, and NBC Sports Chicago + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California, and NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Preview Every MLB Team's Most Intriuging Player in Spring Training

