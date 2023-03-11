 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Game Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The NCAA’s major conferences are locked in the midst of their championship tournaments this weekend. The Mountain West started its tournament earlier this week, and it’s all come down to the final. San Diego State will take on Utah State on Saturday, March 11 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS, with an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament on the line. Which team will be headed to the big dance, and which will pin its hopes on Selection Sunday? Find out with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

How to Watch 2023 Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Game

The 2023 Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Championship game can also be streamed live via Paramount+ Premium.

About 2023 Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Game

San Diego State took home the Mountain West regular-season title and enters the 2023 MW Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 1 overall seed. The Aztecs beat Colorado State and San Jose State on their way to the final round of the tournament and look to cement their status as the best team in the conference once again.

Utah State had one of the largest margins of victory of any Mountain West team in tournament play thus far, defeating the New Mexico Lobos 91-76 in its first matchup. After taking care of business against Boise State in the semifinals, the Aggies are clearly not intimidated by any opponent and are ready to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

How to Stream 2023 Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Checkout Preseason Predictions of the 2023 Mountain West Men's Basketball Season

