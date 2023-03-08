 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 NCAA conference basketball tournament season is upon us at last! For many basketball fans this is the best time of year, as schools battle it out to determine who will get an automatic bid to the March Madness tournament. This year’s Mountain West Men’s Basketball tournament begins Wednesday, March 8, and will be broadcast on Fubo Sports Network, CBS Sports Network and CBS. You can watch the action with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV.

How to Watch 2023 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament

About 2023 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament

San Diego State (24-6, 15-3 in conference play) took home the Mountain West regular-season title and enters the 2023 MW Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 1 overall seed.

This is the ninth regular season title for the Aztecs, including three of the last four. SDSU has collected the regular-season trophy outright six times while sharing the title three times. Since the inception of the Mountain West, San Diego State has earned the No. 1 seed on seven occasions.

With a 13-5 record during MW action, Boise State played themselves into the No. 2 seed, while Utah State has also secured a first-round bye with the No. 3 seed. Nevada enters the championship as the No. 4 seed after posting a 12-6 record during the Conference slate. San José State will be the No. 5 seed, while New Mexico captured the No. 6 seed and UNLV claims the No. 7 seed.

Colorado State and Fresno State earned the eight and nine seeds, respectively, while Air Force (10) and Wyoming (11) round out the bracket. Check below for a full schedule of the conference’s games!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wednesday, March 8 2:00 p.m. Colorado State vs. Fresno State Mountain West Network
3:30 p.m. Air Force vs. UNLV Fubo Sports Network
4:00 p.m. Wyoming vs. New Mexico Fubo Sports Network
Thursday, March 9 3:00 p.m. Colorado State vs. San Diego State CBS Sports Network
5:30 p.m. San José State vs. Nevada CBS Sports Network
8:00 p.m. Winner of Air Force/UNLV vs. Boise State CBS Sports Network
11:30 p.m. Winner of Wyoming/New Mexico vs. Utah State CBS Sports Network
Friday, March 10 9:30 p.m. Semifinal Game 1 CBS Sports Network
Saturday, March 11 Midnight (9:00 p.m. PT on March 10) Semifinal Game 2 CBS Sports Network
3:00 p.m. Championship CBS

How to Stream 2023 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$4.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $109.99----
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network and CBS + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network and CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS Sports Network and CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network and CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

Checkout Preseason Predictions of the 2023 Mountain West Men's Basketball Season

