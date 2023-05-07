How to Watch 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The fate of the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards has been a topic of fierce debate amid the Writers' Guild strike. First, host Drew Barrymore withdrew from the telecast because she didn’t want to cross the picket line. Then, the network decided not to air a live telecast, but instead would produce a taped event without all of the pomp and circumstance. However, you can still find out who will win on Sunday, May 7 beginning at 8 p.m. You can watch MTV with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards
It’s a huge night in pop culture as we celebrate the top films and shows from the past year! With the exception of a few last-minute adjustments, this is the same awards ceremony fans have known and loved for years. The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles as previously announced. However, it will no longer be a live event as it has been in years past, so a pre-taped ceremony will air on MTV at 8 p.m. ET as planned. The awards show will also be hostless.
The MTV Movie and TV Awards feature nominees and awards from both scripted and unscripted titles. Many favorite shows and movies are in the running, including the following:
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Stranger Things”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Wednesday”
- “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
- “RuPaul's Drag Race”
- “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- “Vanderpump Rules”
Two new awards have been added this year, so tune in to see which of these top titles is crowned Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.
Can you watch 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards for free?
What devices can you use to stream 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards?
