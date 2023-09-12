How to Watch 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

About 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV has an amazing event planned for music and pop culture fans. The festivities are hosted by Nicki Minaj this year, and she will be joined on stage by many iconic voices, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, and Shakira. Viewers can look forward to performances by Peso Pluma, Fall Out Boy, and Metro Boomin as well. There is no shortage of entertainment as the MTV VMAs also feature performances during the pre-show and on the Doritos Extended Play Stage.

Viewers may not be surprised to learn that Taylor Swift is at the front of the pack with the most nominations, bringing in a total of 11. Slightly behind her is SZA with eight. Other artists with several nominations include BLACKPINK, Diddy, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, and Shakira. The competition for 2023 Artist of the Year is tight with Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, and Taylor Swift all in the running.

MTV has also named Sean “Diddy” Combs as this year’s recipient of the Global Icon Award. He will be honored for his impact on art, music, fashion, and more. Shakira will take home the Video Vanguard Award. This award recognizes recording artists and music video directors for their immense talents.

Can you watch 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch MTV Video Music Awards: 40th MTV Video Music Awards on Philo.

You can watch 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

You can watch MTV Video Music Awards: 40th MTV Video Music Awards on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can find the full list of performers, presenters, and nominees here.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards Trailer