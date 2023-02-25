 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CBS

How to Watch 2023 NAACP Image Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards are right around the corner. Ahead of the 54th annual event, Queen Latifah has been named the host. Don’t miss this exciting night as Black excellence is recognized and awarded. Throughout the evening, many talented individuals will take the stage and accept awards in various categories, including film, television, theatre, music, and literature. After following a modified format for three years, the show is returning to its traditional setup in front of a live audience. The 2023 NAACP Image Awards are available to watch on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 2023 NAACP Image Awards

About 2023 NAACP Image Awards

During the two-hour event, viewers can watch and see which networks, shows, movies, and performers are recognized for their success, based on who received the most votes. Ahead of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, some of the leaders in various categories were revealed.

The top nominees, based on their number of nominations, include:

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • RCA Records/RCA Inspiration
  • Penguin Random House
  • Harper Collins

Through Feb. 10, 2023, the public had the opportunity to vote for many deserving nominees. Now, it’s finally time for their talents and accomplishments to be recognized. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

“This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we’re proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.

In recognition of their public service and special achievements, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade will be the recipients of the President’s Award this year. The organization pointed out the couple’s humanitarian work and fight for social justice.

Can you watch 2023 NAACP Image Awards for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch 2023 NAACP Image Awards with a free trial of fuboTV or Paramount Plus.

What is the 2023 NAACP Image Awards episode schedule?

In addition to CBS, you can also tune in to the awards show on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land, and VH1.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
CBS - - -
Comedy Central
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6
Smithsonian Channel ^ $5 (≥ $109.99) - -
TV Land ^ $6 -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6

What devices can you use to stream 2023 NAACP Image Awards?

You can watch CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 NAACP Image Awards Trailer

  • CBS

    CBS is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.