How to Watch 2023 NAACP Image Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards are right around the corner. Ahead of the 54th annual event, Queen Latifah has been named the host. Don’t miss this exciting night as Black excellence is recognized and awarded. Throughout the evening, many talented individuals will take the stage and accept awards in various categories, including film, television, theatre, music, and literature. After following a modified format for three years, the show is returning to its traditional setup in front of a live audience. The 2023 NAACP Image Awards are available to watch on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , fuboTV , Paramount Plus , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 NAACP Image Awards

During the two-hour event, viewers can watch and see which networks, shows, movies, and performers are recognized for their success, based on who received the most votes. Ahead of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, some of the leaders in various categories were revealed.

The top nominees, based on their number of nominations, include:

Through Feb. 10, 2023, the public had the opportunity to vote for many deserving nominees. Now, it’s finally time for their talents and accomplishments to be recognized. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

“This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we’re proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.

In recognition of their public service and special achievements, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade will be the recipients of the President’s Award this year. The organization pointed out the couple’s humanitarian work and fight for social justice.

In addition to CBS, you can also tune in to the awards show on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land, and VH1.

