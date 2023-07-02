How to Watch 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 Chicago Street Race Live For Free Without Cable

Get ready Chicago, the city streets are about to be buzzing with the sound of 40+ stock cars traveling at speeds toping 120 mph! The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 street race begins live from Chicago on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The race will run for a total of 220 miles, across a track laid out in Chicago’s iconic Grant Park. You can watch this unique racing spectacle with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 will also be available to stream live in its entirety on Peacock.

About 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220

This is the inaugural racing of the Grant Park 220. It will take drivers on a 2.2-mile course for 100 total laps, using streets that circumnavigate the park and providing for one of the most spectacular races on the NASCAR circuit. The track itself was born out of an esports NASCAR competition, and the racing league has willed it into reality just in time for July 4 weekend.

“The iconic city of Chicago presents incredible vantage points around the track and having our team in the middle of those scenes above the course will provide a high energy, fast-paced broadcast of [the Grant Park 220],” said Jeff Behnke, Vice President, Motorsports Production, NBC Sports.

