How to Watch 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Live Online Without Cable

The NBA 's All-Star weekend is upon us! There's always a fantastic lineup of events leading up to the game itself, and this year is no exception. The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game is one of the best events of All-Star Weekend every year, and 2023's contest features some of the biggest names in music, sports and more. The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 17.

About 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith and three-time NBA Champion and Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade will serve as honorary captains for the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game. Two-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo and three-time Olympic Medalist Lindsey Vonn will coach for Team Dwyane and will take on Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Two-time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, rapper and actor Fat Joe and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who will coach for Team Ryan.

New this year, each team captain will have the ability to activate “Ruffles Crunch Time”, which starts a two-minute period where point values are doubled. Additionally, Celebrity Game’s “Unlock a Legend” feature will return in 2023, giving a team the ability to add a legendary NBA player to their roster mid-game. For more on the event, visit the NBA’s Celebrity Game site.

Check out a full lineup of celebrity rosters below!

Team Ryan Team Wade Ryan Smith (Utah Jazz governor and honorary captain) Dwyane Wade (NBA champion, Utah Jazz minority owner and honorary captain) Kane Brown (5-time American Music Award winner) Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor) Cordae (rapper, recording artist) Jesser (content creator) Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Phoenix Mercury) Simu Liu (actor) Calvin Johnson (former NFL player) Hasan Minhaj (comedian) Marcos Mion (TV host) DK Metcalf (NFL player) The Miz (WWE Superstar) Janelle Monáe (actress, singer, songwriter) Albert Pujols (MLB Player) Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star; Dallas Wings) Everett Osborne (actor) 21 Savage (rapper, recording artist) Ozuna (rapper, recording artist) Ranveer Singh (actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India) Guillermo Rodriguez (ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent) Frances Tiafoe (tennis player) Sinqua Walls (actor) Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach and Puma athlete)

